PALMER – The Heartland Huskies volleyball program began the season 1-0 under first-year head coach Heidi Widick after a sweep on the road over Palmer Thursday night.
Heartland won via scores of 25-16, 25-21 and 25-12. Kalea Wetjen led the team with eight kills while Allison Kroeker was right behind her with six. Wetjen also led the team with three ace serves while Cassidy Siebert added two.
Defensively, Gabrielle Siebert dished out 15 assists. In the blocks department, Grace Janzen recorded three to lead the team.
Heartland will host a triangular in Henderson on Sept. 5 with Sandy Creek (0-1) and Wilber-Clatonia (0-2).