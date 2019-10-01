PALMER – The Palmer Tigers jumped to a 34-0 halftime lead over the Heartland Huskies on Friday night and never looked back.
Heartland was able to put up two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it was way too little and way too late as Palmer recorded the 40-14 win in gridiron action.
No stats were available for the Huskies as they dropped to 2-2 on the season.
Palmer (1-3) rolled up 215 yards rushing on 49 carries as Jesus Guzman led the way with 77 yards on 15 rush attempts and one touchdown. Roy Guzman had 18 yards on six tries and one score.
Palmer quarterback Ruger Reimers was 6 of 15 passing for 111 yards and two scores.
Both Karsen Reimers (4-63) and Jesus Guzman (2-48) hauled in one touchdown catch each.
On defense, Justin Kuta had 15 tackles and Chet Wichmann added 10.
Heartland (2-2) will host Nebraska Christian on Friday night.
Heartland (2-2)
0 0 0 14 – 14
Palmer (1-3)
14 20 0 6 – 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.