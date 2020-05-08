STROMSBURG – During uneasy and strange times of living under quarantine and practicing social distancing, people have all sorts of ideas to pass the time.
For Mitch Boshart, a teacher at Cross County and the Cougars’ girls basketball head coach, he picked up a guitar and hit record.
Over the past couple months Boshart has been filming himself covering classic country songs with a humorous twist to the lyrics meant to put a smile on someone’s face, then posting them to Twitter. Take Alan Jackson’s version of Don Williams’ hit song “It Must Be Love” for example. Here are Boshart’s corona-revised lyrics:
First I get cold and hot, think I’m on fire I’m not, oh what a pain I’ve got, it’s Co-rona.
There’s nothing I can do, it feels just like the flu, look what I’m going though, it’s Co-rona.
It’s Co-rona, or COVID-19, all of this drama is like a bad dream. It’s canceled the sports of my favorite teams.
It’s a pandemic, COVID-19.
Haven’t missed the state tournament since sophomore year in high school but the precautions taken this year changed that. With that, & the help of a catchy Don Williams/@OfficialJackson tune, the first day of Spring Break ‘20 was super productive! Be sensible and safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/MKzfTRb6Lt— Mitch Boshart (@MitchBoshart4) March 13, 2020
Boshart, who’s from Wood River, started taking guitar lessons between the third and sixth grade. He stopped playing in junior high but picked it back up in his last semester of college at Peru State, where he was on the football team.
“When I was younger I was probably in the bad to terrible category there,” Boshart joked of his guitar skills. “But it’s been a hobby of mine for the past five or so years, and one night I heard the old Alan Jackson song ‘It Must Be Love’ and I thought that could be rewritten and I could do a little play on words with the coronavirus.”
As of Friday morning, Boshart’s video had over 6,000 views. It was so well received that Boshart started taking a couple requests. Since then, he’s covered songs like “Abilene” by George Hamilton IV; “Born to Fly” by Sara Evans and “Check Yes or No” by the King of Country, George Strait.
Here’s his clever twist on “Check Yes or No”:
It started way back in Wuhan, now we’re up to case two million.
Can’t breathe, burnin’ up and got a cough, those are the signs that’ll really tip ya off.
No one going to the playground, could spread that virus on the merry-go-round.
Some days I wish I could get out of here, before I got the virus I’d be in the clear.
Do you love me? Do you wanna be my friend? And if you do
Well then don’t be, leavin’ your house, just stay in, probably ‘til June.
This is how lockdown goes, you just stay home.
Pandemic is still going on and it’s snowing in April. Here’s a twist on an old @GeorgeStrait staple, Check Yes or No. Consider this a PSA on lockdowns. Good news to announce as well: with the stimulus checks coming in, auto tune may be a real possibility now! pic.twitter.com/fe1SfHrFRs— Mitch Boshart (@MitchBoshart4) April 16, 2020
“Different people sort of reached out and said they appreciated hearing it,” Boshart said, “so I figured if there’s something out there that just kind of gives people something to smile at or laugh about during this time, I thought it’d be helpful so I just started doing that. It’s just something fun and off the cuff a little bit.”
Here's his version of Sara Evans' "Born to Fly":
Back, no thanks to unpopular demand, is the next single of the low budget album that I will call Social Distancing with a Guitar. Apologies to @saraevansmusic Born to Fly. pic.twitter.com/L6fy5h5ILi— Mitch Boshart (@MitchBoshart4) March 26, 2020
At the end of the day, Boshart just likes to make people laugh. He says he doesn’t consider himself to be the funniest guy out there, but his brand of comedy does seem to catch on with some.
“I think you can talk to the kids I teach and the girls I coach and they’ll tell you I have some of the lamest jokes out there,” he said. “But if I can make somebody even laugh or roll their eyes with that kind of humor – I think I’m more witty than funny, so just being able to redo some of those songs I guess is a skill I’ve got to just plug in different things. I’m not really creative enough to come up with my own tune or anything, but I can adjust someone else’s and fiddle around with words.”
It’s not just humorous twists on classic songs, though. Boshart got together with his sister, Becky Farris, who’s a teacher at Aurora and assistant coach on the volleyball team. Back in March and April when churches weren’t able to hold services, the two thought it’d be fun to make worship music. Boshart would handle the guitar while Ferris would do the singing.
Church services and Easter gatherings may look different during this year’s Holy Week, but our job is to keep the faith & know there’s a reason for everything! The video cuts off, but here’s @randytravis Three Wooden Crosses. Thanks @BeckyFarris2! Joshua 1:9 pic.twitter.com/fQhCOXSiBd— Mitch Boshart (@MitchBoshart4) April 5, 2020
“She’s one of my sisters and she’s the best singer out of all of us kids,” Boshart said. “She has a phenomenal voice and has sung in choir in high school and college. She’s got a good voice and she’s not afraid to use it.”
Boshart has used social media to keep his basketball team engaged and competitive this offseason, too. He’s filmed himself doing different things on the court, like dribbling and shooting drills along with trick shot challenges, which his players try to beat.
“I was just trying to find ways to keep then girls active with basketball,” Boshart said.
3 Point Contest! Looking for best time and best % with videos of winners to be posted tomorrow night. Feeling good about my chances here, so we’re going to open this up to @CrossCounty1 boys BB as well. Go ahead and even use a rebounder if you’d like, just stay 6 ft. apart! pic.twitter.com/PF6V8ESbjc— Cross County GBB (@CC_GBB) May 7, 2020
Cross County went 20-5 last season and lost four seniors. But the cupboard isn’t bare – the Cougars return their top three scorers and rebounders. Boshart believes his new group of senior leaders – Erica Stratman, Cortlyn Schaefer, Jacy Mentink and Grace Yungdahl – will do just fine in the leadership department.
“We did a draft where they picked accountability teams. So they drafted underclassmen that they’ll check in on and that gives them an opportunity to take on some leadership to make sure the girls are staying active and staying busy doing stuff,” Boshart said. “I think we have four great seniors that can do a good job of keeping the girls in line and making sure they’re still finding ways to progress this summer, whether that’s in volleyball, basketball, softball, whatever their sports may be. As long as they’re out being active, we’ll play this thing by ear and hope for good things as we go forward into June and July. But we’ll play the hand we’re dealt with along the way.”
Although questions surround everyone’s summer, one thing is certain: Boshart will be trying to bring a smile to someone’s face, whether that’s by singing a song with wacky lyrics or filming himself draining five consecutive 3s – from both corners and wings with one from the top of the arc – all in a single take, and challenging his players to do the same.
“Some people have really enjoyed it. It just depends on how you look at the whole situation,” Boshart said. “It’s been a month and a half now that we’ve been out of school and our world has been changed here, but to just put something out there to give people a chance to smile and laugh at online is just what I’m doing it for.”
