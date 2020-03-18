HENDERSON – It was a young group that led Larry Vancura’s Heartland Huskies track team last year.
Only two boys from Heartland made the Class C state meet last season – Maverick Hiebner, then a sophomore, in the pole vault and Trajan Arbuck, then a freshman, in the high jump. Those two athletes return and should be consistent scorers for the Huskies, who have a total of eight letterwinners back for the 2020 campaign, should the Nebraska Sports Activities Association allow it to happen.
Hiebner’s best clear in the pole vault is 13 feet. He placed 10th at state last year – just two spots from scoring team points – with a clear of 12 feet, 8 inches. Hiebner, now a junior, will also compete in sprints and relays.
Arbuck’s top high jump from last year was 5-11. He tied for 10th at state with a clear of 5-10. The sophomore will also run sprints and relays.
It’ll be a welcomed change for the Huskies this season, as they will compete in Class D. The six other letterwinners include seniors Jared Nunnenkamp, Josh Quiring, Trevor Goertzen, juniors Nolan Boehr, Cord Spencer and sophomore Kale Wetjen.
If the season happens, Nunnenkamp will be the mix plenty as a consistent team scorer. He’s mostly a high jumper and hurdler. Nunnenkamp’s best in the high jump is 6-1 while his top times are 16.84 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles and 45.7 in the 300s.
Quiring will long jump and run the hurdles and relays. His top mark in the long jump is 18-1. He clocked in with a 45.11 in the 300 hurdles and a 57.94 in the 400.
Goertzen will run middle- and long-distance runs. He has a personal-best time of 2 minutes, 18.45 seconds in the 800 and 5:24.86 in the 1600.
Boehr will likely compete in the shot, discus, sprints and relays while Spencer will long jump and run the 400 and relays.
Wetjen will be a sprinter and compete in the relays with some long jump sprinkled in as well. His top time in the 100 was a 12.13 while he clocked in with a 12.29 in the 200.
Others that will compete for Heartland include senior Andrew Park, juniors Tobin Glinsmann, Seth Randles, Cooper Regier, Wyatt Regier, sophomores Joseph Nelson, Dawson Ohrt, Carson Ohrt, Mason Regier and freshmen Tucker Bergen, Geoffrey Ficken, Wyatt Panko, Trev Peters, Zach Quiring, Garett Regier and Kaden Siebert.
