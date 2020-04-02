EDITOR’S NOTE: On Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant. Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
WACO – Just two boys from Nebraska Lutheran made state track last year.
One returns in senior Zach Richert, an athletic leaper that enjoyed solid football and basketball seasons in the fall and winter.
But the high-flying Richert and the rest of his teammates in Waco may not even get a chance to compete this spring. Last Wednesday, March 25, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices and competitions through May 1 due to COVID-19. These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
Richert made state in the high jump last year, and tied for 12th with a clear of 6 feet. He did have a season-best jump of 6 feet, 2 inches, which is tied for the best returning high jump mark in the York News-Times’ coverage area.
Joining Richert for the Knights’ track program are seniors Brian Seaberg, Drake Tharp, Sam Otte and juniors Christian Dressel and Sam Read.
Seaberg will compete in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and be a member of the 400 relay while Otte will throw the discus and shot. Dressel will run both the hurdle events and triple jump as well.
Lutheran’s head coach will be Dave Ring. His assistants include Nancy Ring and Rylee Weisensel.
