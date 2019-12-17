POLK – The High Plains Storm girls bolted to an 11-0 first-quarter lead and the McCool Junction Mustangs could never find an answer as the Storm improved to 2-1 with a 33-21 win in Crossroads Conference play.
High Plains led 17-8 at the break and were still on top 23-16 after three quarters. The Storm finished off the win with a 10-5 scoring advantage and the 12-point win.
High Plains was led by Brooke Bannnister with nine points. Brianna Wilshusen added seven points, and finishing with six points each was Hailey Lindburg and Kenzie Wruble.
McCool Junction’s Ashley Schulz led all players with 12 points while Olivia Johnson chipped in with seven.
High Plains was 13 of 27 on free throws while the Mustangs tried just five and hit two.
High Plains (2-1) is at Central City to play Nebraska Christian tonight, while Heartland Lutheran is at McCool Junction, also tonight.
