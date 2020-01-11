POLK – The High Plains Storm boys basketball team improved to 2-6 Thursday night with a 49-34 win over the Hampton Hawks at home in Polk.
High Plains senior Keaton Van Housen scored 18 points and went 10 of 16 at the free-throw line while sophomore teammate Lane Urkoski grabbed a team-best 13 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass.
High Plains junior guard Tanner Wood was the Storm’s second-leading scorer with 13 points while Urkoski just missed out at a double-double with nine points.
Trevor Carlstrom chipped in with five points while Cole Swanson added four.
High Plains took 44 free throws in the game and made 23.
High Plains has now won two games in a row and will look to continue the good vibes Tuesday night when it hosts Palmer (5-4).
Hampton drops to 2-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.