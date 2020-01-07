POLK – After dropping a Crossroads Conference matchup with Shelby-Rising City, 25-19, on Friday night, the High Plains Storm girls’ basketball team was back in action less than 24 hours later with the St. Edward Beavers in town.
High Plains bounced back from Friday’s defeat with a 38-29 win over the Beavers on Saturday to improve its season record to 3-4.
High Plains 38, St. Edward 29
The Storm got things off to a fast start as it led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and 22-12 at the half. The Storm’s lead, however, was cut to 25-22 at the end of the three quarters as St. Edward outscored the hosts 10-3.
High Plains stretched the lead back to the nine-point final with a 13-7 fourth-quarter scoring advantage.
The Storm was led in scoring by junior Brooke Bannister with 11 points, and seven each from Brianna Wilshusen and Justice Majerus. Bannister also led the team in rebounds with 13 to give her a double-double.
High Plains was 12 of 45 from the field, and that included 1 of 3 from behind the 3-point arc. The Storm was just 13 of 28 from the free-throw line.
St. Edward (2-8) got a game-high 18 points from sophomore Alyssa Reardon on 8 of 21 from the field and six points from Lacie Cruise. Reardon is averaging just under 20 points a game this year.
St. Edward was 10 of 49 from the field; 3 of 18 behind the 3-point arc and 6 of 15 at the free-throw line.
Shelby-Rising City 25, High Plains 19
The middle two quarters proved to be the difference on Friday night as Shelby outscored the Storm 12-5 on its way to the six-point win.
Wilshusen led the scoring for High Plains with nine points and also was tops on the team on the boards with nine rebounds.
Freshman Emily Ackerson chipped in with five points and went 3 for 3 at the line.
The Storm was 5 of 31 from the field and missed all four 3-ppoint attempts in the loss.
Shelby (4-5) was led in scoring by Kamryn Pokorney with 12 and Jordie Nekl with six.
High Plains hosts Hampton Thursday night in Polk.
