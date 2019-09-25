POLK – The High Plains Storm volleyball team improved to 9-7 with a couple wins over Elba and St. Edward in a triangular on Tuesday night.
High Plains beat Elba, 2-0, behind scores of 25-20, 25-11. Against St. Edward, the Storm won 2-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-14. High Plains will travel to the Dorchester triangular on Thursday to face the host Longhorns (4-5) and Shelby-Rising City (2-9).
High Plains 2, Elba 0
Kenna Morris, Brooke Bannister and Kenzie Wruble all recorded four kills in the win for High Plains. Brianna Wilshusen chipped in with three kills. Alexis Kalkwarf dished out eight assists while Lindsi Hughes had six.
The Storm saw success from the service line, connecting on 10 aces. Hughes had the most in that department with three while a trio of others – Wilshusen, Hailey Lindburg and Wruble – recorded two aces.
Bannister got under a team-best 10 digs.
High Plains 2, St. Edward 0
Guided by 10 assists from Hughes, the Storm attackers were led by Bannister’s five kills. Kalkwarf and Shelby Warnick each added three kills.
The Storm was productive at the service line again, and tallied 12 aces. Hughes had the most with six.
Bannister recorded a team-best three blocks and four digs in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.