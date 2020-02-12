DORCHESTER – The Dorchester Longhorns got a 24-point effort from 5-foot-7 junior Jacee Zoubek, with 18 of that 24 coming on six 3-pointers, as the host Longhorns defeated the High Plains Storm, 37-24, in girls’ Crossroads Conference action on Monday night.
The game had originally been scheduled for Jan. 17, but weather issues forced a postponement until the final week of the regular season.
The first half was very competitive as Dorchester (12-8) led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 20-19 at the half.
The Storm used a 7-5 second-quarter scoring run, with junior Brooke Bannister keying the spurt by scoring with four of her team-high 10 points.
The Longhorns won the third quarter 10-4 and closed out the game on a 7-1 run for the 13-point win.
Along with Bannister, Justice Majerus added seven points and Brianna Wilshusen five.
Dorchester got seven points from Abigail Zoubek and four from Jayana Duchek.
Dorchester was 0-2 at the free-throw line, while the Storm finished 6 of 12.
High Plains was on the road Tuesday night at Osceola and will close out the regular season at Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.