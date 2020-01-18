POLK – The High Plains girls basketball team held the Nebraska Lutheran Knights to just 10 first-half points while building a seven-point lead through the first two quarters.
The Storm went on to a 38-26 win, improving their record to 4-6, while the Knights fell to 3-7 in the Crossroads Conference regular season matchup.
After both teams put up 10 points in the third, High Plains went 5 of 7 from the free-throw line over the final eight minutes and outscored Lutheran 11-6. The Storm finished up the game 12 of 18 at the line, while the Lutheran girls struggled, hitting just 1 of 6 opportunities.
High Plains was led in scoring by junior Brianna Wilshusen with 14 points while sophomore Alexis Kalkwarf added 10 on 5-of-11 shooting from the field.
High Plains struggled from the field in the win as it was 13 of 58 for 22 percent. The Storm was 0 of 3 from behind the 3-point arc.
Freshman Emily Ackerson led High Plains with 13 rebounds to go with her three points. Junior Brooke Bannister added nine boards and Wilshusen eight.
Scoring for the Knights was led by Brooke Douglas with 10, while senior Amy Richert, who came in as the leading scorer among area teams with 15.6 per game, was held to seven points, all in the first half.
High Plains was scheduled to travel to Dorchester Friday, but that game was weathered out.
The Storm (4-6) will host Heartland on Tuesday night in Polk, while Lutheran will be in Shelby to take on Shelby-Rising City tonight at 6:15 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran (3-7)
7 3 10 6 – 26
High Plains (4-6)
8 9 10 12 – 38
