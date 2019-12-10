POLK – The High Plains Storm girls basketball team opened the new season with a 40-36 win on the road at Giltner Friday night.
The Storm returned home on Saturday for their home opener and were roughed up by the Fullerton Warriors by the final score of 70-33.
High Plains 40, Giltner 36
A strong third quarter propelled the Storm to the four-point win over the host Hornets on Friday night.
Trailing 15-11 entering the third quarter, the Storm went on a 14-5 run to open a 25-20 lead and held on over the final eight minutes for the win.
Both juniors Brooke Bannister and Brianna Wilshusen recorded double-doubles as Bannister scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and Wilshusen added 13 points with 10 boards.
Justice Majerus added eight points, while Kenzie Wruble had nine rebounds and three points.
High Plains was 15 of 46 from the field and 2 of 6 from the three-point arc. The Storm went 8 of 15 at the charity stripe.
Giltner was just 14 of 50 from the field and hit just 4 of 16 3-point attempts.
The Hornets were led in scoring by senior Sydney Janzen with 13 and sophomore Macie Antle added 11.
Giltner was just 4 of 10 at the charity stripe.
The Hornets turned the ball over 19 times to the Storm’s 16.
Fullerton 70, High Plains 33
High Plains got 10 points each from Bannister and Wilshusen, but could not keep up with the Warriors on the offensive end.
The Storm was 13 of 45 from the field and just 2 of 8 on their 3-points attempts. High Plains left a lot of points at the free-throw line with just 5 of 15 shots falling.
Wilshusen followed up her 10-rebound game on Friday with a team-high seven on Saturday. Bannister had four boards, while Wruble added six to her nine-rebound effort from Friday.
The Storm turned the ball over 14 times in the loss.
High Plains (1-1) will host McCool Junction on Friday.
