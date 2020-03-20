EDITOR’S NOTE: On Monday, March 16, the Nebraska School Activities Association suspended all activity practices until March 30 and all activity competitions until April 2 due to COVID-19.
These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant.
Until an official decision has been made in regards to spring sports, the York News-Times sports department will be running its spring sports previews for girls and boys track and soccer, as well as boys golf and girls tennis, in the daily sports section.
POLK – With just four golfers out this season, the numbers are low for head coach Keith Killion and the High Plains Storm boys golf team.
However, it’s just enough to be able to compete in tournaments and register a team score.
A total of three letterwinners are back, and with a year of experience under their belts, all of them hope to see improvement in their games.
Senior Heiner Alfaro leads the way, followed by junior Ernie Hines and sophomore Tyler McNaught.
“Heiner is hoping he can put things together this year, while Ernie and Tyler should show improvement,” Killion said.
The fourth member of the team is freshman Logan Bagwell, and Killion said the first-year golfer is new to the game.
The team is scheduled to compete in a total of 10 triangular/quads and invites with the Crossroads Conference tournament slated for Monday, May 11 at Osceola.
High Plains will travel to the D-2 district meet which will be held at Clarkson’s Club 91.
