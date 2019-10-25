POLK – The archives on the NSAA website go as far back as 2003.
That wasn’t far enough, however, to find when the last winning season took place for the High Plains Storm volleyball team.
On Thursday night in the first round of the High Plains triangular, the Storm locked up at least a break even season with a 25-19, 25-18 sweep of Nebraska Lutheran.
With the team’s final game against the Osceola Bulldogs later that night and subdistricts which start on Monday, the worst the High Plains team could do was 15-15.
High Plains is the No. 2 seed at the D1-6 next week at Shelby-Rising City and will face No. 3 Twin River in the first round at 6:15 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran dipped to 9-18 after the first game loss.
The Knights open as the No. 3 seed at the D2-3 at Centennial and will face No. 2 Dorchester at 6 p.m.
Nebraska Lutheran senior Amy Richert sparked the Knights to the early lead with a pair of kills in a 3-1 Lutheran run.
The teams continued to exchange points until the Knights opened the advantage to 14-11.
A mis-directed set tied the game at 14-14 and the Storm reeled off a 5-0 run when tied at 15-15 to take a 20-15 lead.
In the run it was Brooke Bannister with two kills and an ace serve by senior Kenna Morris.
Nebraska Lutheran made it 20-16 on a Brooke Douglas kill, but a net serve and Hailey Lindburg ace made it 22-16.
On set point it was junior Brianna Wilshusen with the winner, her third kill in the set.
Bannister led the Storm with six kills in the first and as a team High Plains had 12 kills to eight for the Knights.
High Plains grabbed the momentum in the second set and never looked back, despite the Knights making a run.
A Douglas kill pulled the Knights to within 7-5; another kill from Amara Corwin made it 7-6 and an ace serve from Richert drew the Knights even at 7-7.
A 7-2 High Plains run opened the cushion to 14-9 and High Plains never let the lead slip below five points the remainder of the match.
Bannister led the Storm with 10 kills; one ace serve and one ace block; Morris had four kills, one ace and one stuff block while Wilshusen ended the match with three kills and one stuff block.
The Knights were led by Richert with nine kills and three aces, while Corwin had four kills and Douglas three.
Richert had three of the Knights four ace serves.
