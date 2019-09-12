POLK – The Fullerton Warriors traveled to Polk and left with a 3-0 win over the High Plains Storm volleyball team with scores of 28-26, 25-14, 25-23.
Fullerton improves to 3-2 with the win while High Plains drops to 1-2. No statistics were available for High Plains.
The Storm will travel to Central City on Thursday to play undefeated Nebraska Christian (5-0).
