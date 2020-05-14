Editor’s note
Once each week until high school sports return, the York News-Times’ sports section will have a Throwback Thursday, where one story from the same week of years past will be featured. This week’s featured story on the High Plains boys track team winning its district meet was published on May 11, 2017. The Storm would go on to place 10th as a team in Omaha. Andrew Schuller, a senior on the team, won the Class D state discus championship with a toss of 150 feet, 4 inches.
FULLERTON – The High Plains Storm track team is headed back to Omaha next week and is ready to defend its 2016 state championship.
After Wednesday’s D-5 district meet in Fullerton, High Plains qualified eight competitors in nine events and possibly as many as 11 events once the final numbers are in.
High Plains racked up 146 points in the meet with the host Fullerton Warriors taking second with 103.5. Third place went to St. Edward with 75. Hampton scored 33 points and finished in sixth out of nine teams.
The Storm will have several athletes headed to Omaha Burke next weekend with multiple events on their plates.
In the high jump, the Storm finished first and second. Payton Stevens won with a jump of 6 feet, 1 inch, while freshman Keaton Van Housen was second with a height of 5-8.
Another one-two finish came in the 110-meter hurdles, where Kyle Stevens finished in 15.5 seconds to win the race while his brother, Payton, was in second with a 15.9.
Kyle Stevens won the 300 hurdles with a time of 42 seconds. Both Stevens brothers were also on the 400 relay which took second in a time of 46.4. The Storm will have to wait and see if that clocking gets them a spot in the Class D finals. The rest of the team included Logan Russell and Van Housen.
Russell, along with John Dvorak, Dylan Soule and Brad Powell, won the 3200 relay with a time 8:57.9 and will be in the Class D state championship as the first event that will be held on Friday.
Russell also won the 3200 with a time of 11:03.90 and qualified in the 1600, stopping the clock at 5:16.30 for second place.
Dvorak had punched his ticket earlier in the day when he took second in the triple jump with a distance of 39-1.
In the throws it was High Plains and Hampton taking the top two spots in both the shot put and discus.
In the shot, High Plains’ senior Andrew Schuller, who has thrown better than 51 feet this year, won the event with a toss of 47-2 ¾. Taking second place was Hampton’s Caleb Dowling with a toss of 45-8 ¼.
In the discus it was Schuller again, as he set a personal best of 164-1. Dowling was second with a toss of 128-9.
Coming into Wednesday’s meet, Schuller’s best throw of the year was just better than 153 feet.
Both Van Housen and Hampton’s Tyler Wall still have a chance to qualify in the 200 and 400.
Van Housen was third with a time of 23.9 in the 200 while Wall ran a 54.1 in the 400 to take third. Both will also have to play the waiting game to see if those times are good enough to get them into the state field.
The state track meet will be held at Omaha Burke Stadium on Friday, May 19 and on Saturday, May 20.
The Class D portion of the meet starts on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and concludes on Saturday with the first field events getting started at 8:30 a.m. and the running events at 9:30 a.m.
Team Scoring: High Plains 146, Fullerton 103.5, St. Edward 75, Heartland Lutheran 54.5, Palmer 50, Hampton 33, Riverside 31, Central Valley 21, Spalding Academy 12.
