OXFORD – The High Plains Storm qualified five wrestlers for the state tournament on Saturday as it placed fifth at the D-3 district tournament at Southern Valley High School in Oxford.
High Plains’ state qualifiers include one district champ in Dylan Soule at 170 pounds, two district runner-ups in Jarrett Parsons at 160 and Javier Marino at 126, and Hunter Gress at 152 and Kolby Beck at 220 – both Gress and Beck finished fourth.
The Storm placed fifth as a team in the tournament and scored 89 points. Maxwell won the district championship with 128 points. Full team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
Soule (37-7), a senior who will compete on the track team at Chadron State after graduation, went 4-0 and got all his wins via pin.
Parsons (24-11) was 3-0 to start with his first two wins coming via pin. Parsons picked up a tight 3-0 win over Maxwell’s Derek Gibson in the semifinals, but was pinned in 1 minute, 51 seconds in the finals by Ansley-Litchfield’s Blake Racicky.
Marino (20-17) was 3-0 and won his semifinal over Maxwell’s Jacob Gholson, 6-2, in sudden victory to earn a spot in the championship match. Marino drew Southern’s Doug Rainey in the finals match, but lost a heartbreaking 10-9 decision.
Gress (19-23) lost his first match but responded well by finishing the tournament 2-1 with wins over teammate Jakob Hogan and Maxwell’s Caden Messersmith.
Beck (21-17) pinned Axtell’s Thomas Kirby in 3:26 but lost his semifinal to Luke Howitt. Beck came back strong, however, and pinned Franklin’s Lane Wenninghoff in 2:10 before falling in his third-place match, where he got pinned in 1:33 by Weeping Water’s Trenton Baier.
The state wrestling tournament is this Thursday through Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Final team scoring: 1. Maxwell 128; 2. Ansley-Litchfield 107.5; 3. Weeping Water 102.5; 4. Shelton 93; 5. High Plains 89; 6. Elm Creek 76.5; T-7. Axtell 75; T-7. Southern Valley 75; 9. Nebraska Christian 63; 10. West Holt 58; 11. Southern 47; 12. Kenesaw 41; 13. Pleasanton 38; 14. South Loup 33; 15. Franklin 26; 16. Superior 25.5; 17. Red Cloud/Blue Hill 25.
