OMAHA — High Plains senior Dylan Soule, who is headed to Chadron State College for track, is wrapping up his high school wrestling career this weekend at the Class D state tournament in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.
Soule, who is rated No. 1 at 170 in D, won his 150th career match in the quarterfinals on Thursday and will have company in Friday night’s semifinals as senior teammate Jarrett Parsons also won his second match.
Soule won his opening match over Christian Smith of Overton with a pin in 2 minutes, 32 seconds.
In the next round, Soule added a second pin to his 2020 state tournament resume when he stopped Gavin White of Sutheralnd in 1:28. The win pushed the senior’s record to 39-7 and his win over White earned him the milestone 150th career win.
Soule will take on Stanton’s Issaiah Borgmann on Friday night with a chance to advance to the championship on Saturday. Borgmann is a senior with a record of 42-1.
Parsons and Cambridge senior Josh Paisley locked up in a high-scoring first round match at 160 pounds as Parsons held off Paisley late for the 15-14 win. Parsons led 13-10, had his lead cut to 13-12, but answered with a takedown to make it 15-12. Despite giving up a late takedown to Paisley, Parsons improved his record to 25-11 with the win.
Parsons had another tough match in the quarterfinals as he was tied with Chet Wichmann of Palmer, 1-1, with under 20 seconds left in the third period.
Parsons timed his attack, picked up and put down Wichmann for the takedown and went on to the 3-1 win.
Parsons (26-11) will face Sandhills/Thedford’s Reece Zutavern with a record of 45-6.
High Plains’ sophomore Javier Marino was also a first-round winner as he picked up a third-period pin in 5:06 over Josh Spatz of East Butler in a Crossroads Conference matchup.
In the quarterfinals, Marino lost to undefeated Sam Foster of Sutherland by pin at 3:16.
Marino (21-18) will be in action today in the second-round consolation matches that get underway at noon.
The rest of the Storm wrestlers to make the field will be in action in first-round consolation matches after losses in the first round on Thursday.
At 152, Hunter Gress had an early lead over Christian Leonard of Bayard, but ended up being pinned in 2:49.
Gress (19-24) will try to keep his season alive as he takes on Brody Dickinson of Freeman in the first round of consolation matches.
At 220, Kolby Beck suffered a pin to Carter Throener of Howells-Dodge in 18 seconds, and he will try to fight back for a medal when he faces Delton Hains of Dundy-County Stratton.
In the Class D team race, the Plainview Pirates are leading with 60 points. In second is Mullen with 43 and in third is Neligh-Oakdale with 35 points.
High Plains sits in ninth place with 22 points.
Class D top 10 team scoring: 1. Plainview 60; 2. Mullen 43; 3. Neligh-Oakdale 35; 4. Howells-Dodge 28; 5. Weeping Water 25; T-6. Ansley-Litchfield 24; T-6. Burwell 24; 6. Sandhills/Thedford 24; 9. High Plains 24; 10. Winside 21.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.