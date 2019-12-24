PLATTEVIEW – The High Plains Storm wrestling team took 10th in the 12-team Platteview Invite on Friday.
The Storm scored 28.5 points in the competition. Aurora was the invite champ with 143.5 points while Nebraska City was runner-up with 131.5 and Raymond Central third with 100.5. Full team scoring can be found at the end of this article.
Of the four Storm wrestlers to compete on Friday, senior Dylan Soule was the only one to place.
Soule took second in the 170-pound division. He pinned Seward’s Mason Bisbee in 3 minutes, 3 seconds in his quarterfinal match, then won 16-1 over Platteview’s Carson Ross in the semifinals. In the finals, Soule lost 4-0 to Syracuse’s Burton Brandt.
Full team scoring: 1. Aurora 143.5; 2. Nebraska City 131.5; 3. Raymond Central; 100.5; 4. Seward 91; 5. Platteview 84; 6. Elkhorn Valley 75.5; 7. Syracuse 64; 8. Louisville 59; 9. Shelby-Rising City 47; 10. High Plains 28.5; 11. Falls City 26; 12. Yutan 0.
