POLK – When High Plains and other schools in the area closed its doors and workout facilities on March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Storm senior Dylan Soule decided to get a job.
He found one in Osceola. But with there still being a small window of hope that the spring sports season would continue, Soule would get off work at 5 p.m., drive back to his home in Polk and work again. Except this time, his work at home involved a makeshift weight room in his garage and routes around town he’d run.
Soule, who helped lead the Osceola/High Plains Stormdogs to a Class D-1 state championship in football last fall and won a silver medal at 170 pounds this past February at the state wrestling tournament, was eyeing a 3-for-3 performance to end his senior year – winning a state medal in all three sports seasons – before heading to Chadron State College to be a decathlete for the Eagles’ track program.
But when Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced April 1 that all extracurricular activities would be canceled statewide through May 31, the multi-talented student-athlete had all sorts of questions running through his mind.
“Once they officially canceled, at first I was like, ‘Welp, that was all for nothing,’” Soule said of his workouts.
But in the big picture, the work Soule has been continuing while the spring sports season was in limbo wasn’t for nothing since he’ll still be a student-athlete at Chadron. He understood why he wasn’t even getting an opportunity to earn a medal in his third sport, but was still rightly frustrated.
“I accepted it pretty early. I had a feeling that it was probably not going to happen with everything sort of slowly shutting down,” Soule said of the track season. “I don’t want to say I was angry, but I was definitely disappointed and asking, how does this happen? Just disappointed that this is how it’s going to end.”
Soule is a dynamic athlete – one of the best in the York News-Times’ area – and can run and jump with the best of them. He can throw the discus pretty well, too, and placed third at Class D state with a mark of 145 feet, 7 inches. His returning mark of 150-9 would’ve led the News-Times’ area this season. He also qualified for state last year in the 300-meter hurdles and was a member of the 400 relay.
“It doesn’t hit me quite as hard because I know I’ll still be competing in track for the next few years, but it would have definitely hit me hard if it was wrestling or football, or if it does carry over to the baseball season,” Soule, who’s also a catcher for the Central City legion baseball team, said. “Whatever the sport is each season, that’s my favorite. It’s that kind of deal for me.”
Soule has always enjoyed doing different things athletically. That’s why the decathlon was so interesting to him. Running, throwing, hurdling – he loves all that, and it suits him, too.
“When they (Chadron) told me they wanted me to be a decathlete, I thought, ‘This kind of fits and I definitely want to try it,’” Soule said. “It’s something where I still wanted to be an athlete, but not just focus on one area. I’ve been an athlete my whole life where I’ve tried to just constantly be going into one thing after another, just bettering myself and working different muscles.”
Medaling in all three sports was a goal from the start. But when Soule fell just short of the gold in wrestling, it lit a fire inside. That’s one of the reasons why it was going to be a big spring for him. The competitor in him wanted to get back to winning golds.
“I was looking forward to a really, really good track season, both as an individual and for the team,” Soule said. “I feel like we had a really good team returning. I felt like we had a shot at taking state and that I could medal in three events. It sucks, but it’s not like an injury where it’s just you not competing – the whole state isn’t competing.”
Although Soule’s senior track season is lost, and with it his goal of earning state medals in all three sports, he’s going to continue what he’s been doing until it’s time to head west: go to work, come back home and work again.
