COLUMBUS – A gathering of some of the top wrestling talent across the state took place this weekend at the Nebraska Duals, hosted by the High Plains Storm wrestling team at Central Community College in Columbus.
The Columbus Discoverers, rated as the No. 2 team in Class A according to NEWrestle, and Norfolk, also a Class A team, won Pool A and Pool B, respectively.
Second place in pool A went to David City, which is rated No. 2 in Class C, while third went to Columbus Lakeview.
In pool B, the runner-up was Schuyler with Overland Park-Blue Valley West taking third.
The only area team involved in the two-day meet was High Plains, which finished seventh with a record of 0-9 in Pool A.
High Plains opened action on Friday, losing to David City 69-6, and was defeated by Columbus Lakeview 72-9. Shelby-Rising City was a 42-18 winner over the Storm while Columbus won 76-6. O’Neill rolled up a 71-10 win over High Plains and Ralston posted a 58-12 win.
On Saturday, it was Scotus 54, High Plains 24 while Malcolm picked up a 54-9 win and Overland Park-Blue Valley West defeated High Plains 66-15.
The Storm’s Class D No. 1-rated Dylan Soule, at 170 pounds, went 6-3 at 170 and 182. High Plains’ Jarrett Parsons, at 160 and 170, went 5-4 while Hunter Gress went 3-1 at 170 and 160.
High Plains will wrap up the post-holiday portion of its schedule at the Platteview Invite on Friday.
