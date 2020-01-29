Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 27.
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1, Omaha Central, 11-1, 1
2, Millard North, 13-2, 2
3, Omaha South, 12-2, 3
4, Bellevue West, 10-2, 4
5, Omaha Westside, 9-5, 6
6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-5, 7
7, Lincoln Pius X, 12-2, 5
8. Omaha Skutt, 14-0, 8
9, Hastings, 14-0, NR
10, Papillion-LV South, 11-5, 9
CLASS A
1, Omaha Central, 11-1, 1
2, Millard North, 13-2, 2
3, Omaha South, 12-2, 3
4, Bellevue West, 10-2, 4
5, Omaha Westside, 9-5, 6
6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 11-5, 7
7, Lincoln Pius X, 12-2, 5
8, Papillion-LV South, 11-5, 8
9, Papillion-La Vista, 9-7, 9
10, Lincoln North Star, 9-5, 10
CLASS B
1, Omaha Skutt, 14-0, 1
2, Hastings, 14-0, 2
3, Scottsbluff, 15-2, 3
4, Elkhorn MM, 12-3, 4
5, Omaha Roncalli, 9-4, 5
6, Alliance, 12-4, 6
7, Wahoo, 12-1, 7
8, Bennington, 10-3, 9
9, Norris, 12-2, 10
10, Beatrice, 8-5, 8
CLASS C-1
1, Auburn, 14-0, 1
2, North Bend, 15-0, 2
3, Adams Central, 14-1, 3
4, Kearney Catholic, 12-4, 4
5, Ogallala, 11-2, 6
6, Ashland-Greenwood, 10-3, 5
7, Lincoln Christian, 11-3, 7
8, Boys Town, 6-8, 8
9, Wahoo Neumann, 10-3, 9
10, Hershey, 12-4, NR
CLASS C-2
1, BRLD, 15-0, 1
2, Yutan, 13-1, 2
3, Grand Island CC, 13-1, 3
4, Sutton, 12-2, 4
5, Oakland-Craig, 13-5, 5
6, Ponca, 11-2, 7
7, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9-4, 6
8, Lincoln Lutheran, 8-5, 8
9, Shelby-Rising City, 12-2, 9
10, Centennial, 11-3, 10
CLASS D-1
1, Humphrey/LHF, 14-2, 1
2, Osmond, 14-0, 2
3, Laurel-CC, 12-3, 4
4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 14-1, 3
5, Southern Valley, 9-3, 5
6, Paxton, 13-1, 6
7, Pleasanton, 15-1, 7
8, Howells-Dodge, 10-5, 10
9, Elm Creek, 11-4, 8
10, West Holt, 13-2, NR
CLASS D-2
1, Humphrey St. Francis, 14-0, 1
2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 15-1, 2
3, Loomis, 14-0, 3
4, Lincoln Parkview, 8-5, 4
5, Mead, 7-5, 5
6, Mullen, 10-4, 6
7, Johnson-Brock, 8-6, 7
8, Randolph, 8-6, 8
9, Lawrence-Nelson, 9-5, 10
10, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 9-4, NR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.