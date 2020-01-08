LEDE

Centennial senior Caleb Horne rises for an easy bucket over Fairbury junior Dylan Starr during the first quarter of Tuesday night’s game in Utica. Horne scored six points in the opening quarter.

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 6.

Top 10, record, previous ranking

CLASS A

1. Lincoln Pius X 9-0 2

2. Millard North 8-1 3

3. Omaha Creighton Prep 8-2 6

4. Omaha Central 8-1 1

5. Omaha South 6-2 4

6. Bellevue West 6-2 5

7. Lincoln North Star 6-3 9

8. Papillion-La Vista 6-3 NR

9. Papillion-LV South 5-4 NR

10. Omaha Westside 5-3 7

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt 8-0 1

2. Hastings 10-0 2

3. Scottsbluff 10-1 3

4. Elkhorn Mt. Michael 8-1 4

5. Beatrice 5-2 5

6. Omaha Roncalli 5-2 6

7. Alliance 8-2 9

8. Lexington 7-2 10

9. Wahoo 7-1 7

10. Bennington 6-3 8

CLASS C-1

1. Auburn 9-0 1

2. Kearney Catholic 7-2 2

3. North Bend 9-0 3

4. Wahoo Neumann 8-1 4

5. Adams Central 10-0 5

6. Boys Town 4-3 8

7. Falls City 5-3 NR

8. Ashland-Greenwood 6-2 NR

9. Ogallala 6-2 7

10. Lincoln Christian 6-3 NR

CLASS C-2

1. BRLD 8-0 1

2. Yutan 6-1 2

3. Hartington CC 7-1 7

4. Grand Island CC 8-1 4

5. Sutton 6-2 5

6. Doniphan-Trumbull 8-1 8

7. Oakland-Craig 9-2 9

8. Centennial 9-1 3

9. Lincoln Lutheran 6-3 6

10. Dundy County-Stratton 8-0 10

CLASS D-1

1. Humphrey/LHF 8-1 1

2. Laurel-CC 7-1 2

3. Osmond 8-0 3

4. North Platte St. Pat’s 8-0 4

5. Southern Valley 7-1 5

6. Elm Creek 7-2 6

7. Paxton 8-1 7

8. Pleasanton 9-1 10

9. Howells-Dodge 6-4 8

10. Fullerton 5-3 9

CLASS D-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis 9-0 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart 9-0 2

3. Loomis 7-0 3

4. Lincoln Parkview 5-2 5

5. Mead 4-2 7

6. Mullen 5-3 4

7. Johnson-Brock 4-4 6

8. Randolph 4-5 8

9. Deshler 5-3 10

10. Lawrence-Nelson 6-2 NR

