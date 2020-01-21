Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 20.
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Central, 10-1, 3
2. Millard North, 11-2, 2
3. Omaha South, 10-2, 4
4. Bellevue West, 8-2, 5
5. Lincoln Pius X, 11-1, 1
6. Omaha Westside, 8-3, 6
7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 10-4, 7
8. Omaha Skutt, 12-0, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-4, 9
10. Papillion-La Vista, 8-5, 10
CLASS A
1. Omaha Central, 10-1, 3
2. Millard North, 11-2, 2
3. Omaha South, 10-2, 4
4. Bellevue West, 8-2, 5
5. Lincoln Pius X, 11-1, 1
6. Omaha Westside, 8-3, 6
7. Omaha Creighton Prep, 10-4, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 10-4, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista, 8-5, 9
10. Lincoln North Star, 7-4, 10
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 12-0, 1
2. Hastings, 12-0, 2
3. Scottsbluff, 13-2, 3
4. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 10-2, 4
5. Omaha Roncalli, 7-3, 6
6. Alliance, 11-3, 7
7. Wahoo, 11-1, 8
8. Beatrice, 7-3, 5
9. Bennington, 9-3, 9
10. Norris, 10-2, 10
CLASS C-1
1. Auburn, 13-0, 1
2. North Bend, 10-0, 2
3. Adams Central, 13-0, 3
4. Kearney Catholic, 10-4, 4
5. Ashland-Greenwood, 8-2, 5
6. Ogallala, 10-2, 6
7. Lincoln Christian, 9-3, 7
8. Boys Town, 5-8, 8
9. Wahoo Neumann, 8-3, 9
10. Chase County, 9-1, 10
CLASS C-2
1. BRLD, 12-0, 1
2. Yutan, 11-1, 2
3. Grand Island Central Catholic, 12-1, 3
4. Sutton, 10-2, 4
5. Oakland-Craig, 12-3, 5
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7-3, 6
7. Ponca, 10-2, 7
8. Lincoln Lutheran, 7-4, 9
9. Shelby-Rising City, 10-2, NR
10. Centennial, 11-3, 8
CLASS D-1
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 12-1, 1
2. Osmond, 11-0, 3
3. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 13-0, 4
4. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 10-3, 2
5. Southern Valley, 9-2, 5
6. Paxton, 11-1, 6
7. Pleasanton, 13-1, 7
8. Elm Creek, 10-3, 8
9. Fullerton, 7-3, 9
10. Howells-Dodge, 8-5, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 11-0, 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 14-0, 2
3. Loomis, 11-0, 3
4. Lincoln Parkview, 8-4, 4
5. Mead, 6-4, 5
6. Mullen, 8-4, 6
7. Johnson-Brock, 7-5, 7
8. Randolph, 6-6, 8
9. Deshler, 7-4, 9
10. Lawrence-Nelson, 7-5, 10
