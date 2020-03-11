Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 10.
Top 10 Record, previous ranking
Class A
1, Omaha Central, 21-3, 1
2, Millard North, 22-3, 2
3, Bellevue West, 21-3, 3
4, Omaha Westside, 18-6, 4
5, Omaha South, 19-5, 6
6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-7, 7
7, Papillion-LV South, 17-7, 5
8, Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 8
9, Gretna, 11-13, NR
10, Grand Island, 17-8, 10
Class B
1, Omaha Skutt, 23-0, 1
2, Omaha Roncalli, 21-4, 2
3, Hastings, 21-3, 3
4, Scottsbluff, 24-3, 4
5, Elkhorn MM, 21-5, 5
6, Norris, 18-5, 8
7, Alliance, 20-6, 6
8, Wahoo, 23-2, 7
9, Bennington, 16-8, 9
10, Waverly, 13-10, NR
Class C-1
1, Auburn, 26-0, 1
2, Adams Central, 24-1, 2
3, Lincoln Christian, 21-4, 4
4, Kearney Catholic, 18-7, 5
5, Ogallala, 21-4, 6
6, North Bend, 23-3, 3
7, Wayne, 21-6, 8
8, Wahoo Neumann, 18-6, 7
9, Ashland-Greenwood, 17-8, 9
10, St. Paul, 19-7, NR
Class C-2
1, BRLD, 26-0, 1
2, Yutan, 22-3, 2
3, Grand Island CC, 23-3, 3
4, Sutton, 23-2, 4
5, Ponca, 23-4, 5
6, Oakland-Craig, 17-9, 6
7, Centennial, 21-4, 9
8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-5, NR
9, Palmyra, 19-6, NR
10, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 8
Class D-1
1, Humphrey/LHF, 24-3, 1
2, Osmond, 24-1, 2
3, Laurel-CC, 23-5, 3
4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 22-2, 4
5, Paxton, 21-3, 6
6, Southern Valley, 19-5, 5
7, Fullerton, 19-5, NR
8, Axtell, 18-7, 7
9, Pleasanton, 20-5, 8
10, Elm Creek, 16-9, NR
Class D-2
1, Humphrey St. Francis, 25-0, 1
2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 26-1, 2
3, Loomis, 23-2, 3
4, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-5, 5
5, Mullen, 21-5, 6
6, Johnson-Brock, 18-8, 7
7, Lincoln Parkview, 19-7, 4
8, Randolph, 17-7, 9
9, Deshler, 16-8, 10
10, Mead, 9-11, 8
