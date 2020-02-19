Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 18.
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1, Millard North, 19-3, 1
2, Bellevue West, 17-3, 2
3, Omaha Westside, 15-5, 3
4, Omaha Central, 16-3, 4
5, Omaha South, 16-4, 5
6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-6, 6
7. Omaha Skutt, 20-0, 7
8, Papillion-LV South, 15-6, 8
9, Papillion-La Vista, 14-8, 9
10, Lincoln North Star, 15-6, 10
CLASS A
1, Millard North, 19-3, 1
2, Bellevue West, 17-3, 2
3, Omaha Westside, 15-5, 3
4, Omaha Central, 16-3, 4
5, Omaha South, 16-4, 5
6, Omaha Creighton Prep, 16-6, 6
7, Papillion-LV South, 15-6, 7
8, Papillion-La Vista, 14-8, 8
9, Lincoln North Star, 15-6, 9
10, Grand Island, 14-7, 10
CLASS B
1, Omaha Skutt, 20-0, 1
2, Omaha Roncalli, 17-4, 4
3, Hastings, 18-3, 2
4, Scottsbluff, 20-3, 3
5, Elkhorn MM, 17-5, 5
6, Alliance, 17-5, 6
7, Wahoo, 21-1, 7
8, Bennington, 16-4, 8
9, Norris, 16-5, 9
10, Beatrice, 11-8, 10
CLASS C-1
1, Auburn, 22-0, 1
2, Adams Central, 20-1, 2
3, North Bend, 21-1, 3
4, Lincoln Christian, 17-4, 6
5, Kearney Catholic, 15-6, 4
6, Ogallala, 17-4, 5
7, Wahoo Neumann, 15-4, 7
8, Wayne, 17-6, 8
9, Ashland-Greenwood, 14-6, 9
10, Chase County, 15-3, 10
CLASS C-2
1, BRLD, 22-0, 1
2, Yutan, 18-3, 2
3, Grand Island CC, 19-3, 3
4, Sutton, 19-2, 4
5, Ponca, 19-3, 5
6, Lincoln Lutheran, 12-8, 6
7, Oakland-Craig, 16-7, 7
8, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 14-6, 8
9, Centennial, 17-4, 9
10, Bridgeport, 18-4, 10
CLASS D-1
1, Humphrey/LHF, 20-3, 1
2, Osmond, 20-1, 2
3, Laurel-CC, 19-5, 3
4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 18-2, 4
5, Paxton, 18-2, 6
6, Southern Valley, 16-4, 5
7, Axtell, 16-5, 7
8, Ansley-Litchfield, 16-6, 8
9, West Holt, 18-4, 9
10, Pleasanton, 17-4, 10
CLASS D-2
1, Humphrey St. Francis, 21-0, 1
2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 22-1, 2
3, Loomis, 19-2, 3
4, Lincoln Parkview, 16-6, 4
5, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 15-5, 5
6, Mead, 9-8, 6
7, Mullen, 16-5, 7
8, Johnson-Brock, 14-8, 8
9, Randolph, 13-7, 9
10, Deshler, 13-7, NR
