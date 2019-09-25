High School Football Ratings
Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 23.
* * *
Top 10/Class A /PF-PA/Prv.
1. Bellevue West (4-0)/207-22/1
2. Millard West (4-0)/109-34/3
3. Millard South (3-1)/152-42/2
4. Omaha Burke (3-1)/88-82/5
5. Lincoln Southeast (3-1)/92-39/6
6. Omaha Westside (3-1)/141-36/7
7. Elkhorn South (3-1)/147-70/4
8. Grand Island (4-0)/156-59/8
9. Om. Creighton Prep (4-0)/111-71/9
10. Kearney (3-1)/138-38/10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (4-0)/154-82/1
2. Scottsbluff (4-0)/143-59/2
3. Waverly (4-0)/167-67/3
4. Grand Island NW (3-1)/102-33/4
5. Omaha Roncalli (2-2)/165-111/5
6. Hastings (3-1)/132-61/6
7. McCook (2-2)/52-67/8
8. York (2-2)/51-58/9
9. Bennington (2-2)/126-142/NR
10. Elkhorn MM (4-0)/126-47/10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (4-0)/206-13/1
2. Pierce (4-0)/177-49/2
3. Adams Central (4-0)/140-34/3
4. Ashland-GW (4-0)/151-35/4
5. Wahoo Neumann (4-0)/159-33/5
6. Ord (3-1)/123-69/7
7. Aurora (1-3)/67-88/6
8. Gothenburg (3-1)/96-50/8
9. Wayne (3-1)/64-94/NR
10. Kearney Catholic (3-1)/124-92/NR
Class C-2
1. BRLD (4-0)/188-86/1
2. St. Paul (4-0)/149-27/2
3. David City Aquinas (3-1)/103-50/3
4. Oakland-Craig (4-0)/217-33/4
5. Sutton (4-0)/140-42/5
6. Fremont Bergan (4-0)/135-55/7
7. Shelby-Rising City (4-0)/127-47/8
8. Battle Creek (3-1)/89-38/10
9. Norfolk Catholic (0-4)/55-116/6
10. North Bend (4-0)/136-72/NR
Eight Man-1
1. Burwell (3-0)/136-45/2
2. Howells-Dodge (3-0)/112-48/3
3. Wakefield (2-1)/56-52/5
4. DC-Stratton (3-0)/210-68/4
5. Creighton (2-1)/114-40/6
6. Norfolk Lutheran (2-1)/142-50/1
7. Fullerton (3-0)/96-62/7
8. BDS (3-0)/112-66/8
9. Wisner-Pilger (3-0)/109-45/9
10. Cambridge (3-0)/238-80/10
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey SF (3-0)/188-26/1
2. Falls City SH (3-0)/164-50/2
3. Bloomfield (3-0)/150-32/3
4. Garden County (4-0)/243-111/4
5. Central Valley (3-0)/174-46/5
6. Pleasanton (3-0)/137-78/7
7. Kenesaw (2-1)/111-66/8
8. Sandhils/Thed. (4-0)/245-100/10
9. CWCE (3-0)/137-60/NR
10. Plainview (3-0)/158-36/NR
Six Man
1. Harvard (4-0)/245-95/1
2. McCool Junction (4-0)/183-70/2
3. Cody-Kilgore (3-0)/174-50/3
4. Humphrey/LHF (2-1)/145-58/4
5. Creek Valley (4-0)/232-134/5
6. Wilcox-Hildreth (3-0)/165-58/6
7. Sioux County (3-0)/151-48/7
8. Dorchester (3-0)/181-51/8
9. Sterling (2-2)/149-96/9
10. G.I. Heartland (3-0)/180-93/10
High School Volleyball Ratings
Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 24.
TOP 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 17-0 1
2. Elkhorn South 16-3 2
3. Millard North 10-6 5
4. Omaha Skutt 10-3 6
5. Millard West 6-5 7
6. Millard South 10-5 9
7. Waverly 12-0 8
8. Papillion-LVS 9-7 NR
9. Gretna 12-4 4
10. Lincoln Pius X 10-3 3
CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista 17-0 1
2. Elkhorn South 16-3 2
3. Millard North 10-6 5
4. Millard West 6-5 6
5. Millard South 10-5 7
6. Papillion-LVS 9-7 NR
7. Gretna 12-4 4
8. Lincoln Pius X 10-3 3
9. Omaha Marian 8-6 9
10. Elkhorn 9-6 NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 10-3 1
2. Waverly 12-0 2
3. Norris 13-6 3
4. Omaha Duchesne 7-7 4
5. Sidney 9-1 5
6. Hastings 12-4 9
7. Platteview 12-4 6
8. Grand Island NW 5-6 7
9. Seward 10-6 8
10. Omaha Gross 7-5 10
CLASS C-1
1. St. Paul 14-0 3
2. Chadron 11-2 6
3. Syracuse 12-1 4
4. Lincoln Lutheran 12-2 NR
5. Broken Bow 10-2 8
6. Wahoo 10-2 1
7. Wayne 12-3 2
8. Columbus Scotus 11-2 5
9. Columbus Lakeview 10-1 7
10. Battle Creek 11-1 9
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia 11-1 1
2. Grand Island CC 8-1 2
3. Thayer Central 11-1 3
4. Neb. City Lourdes 9-0 5
5. Mead 8-0 4
6. Fillmore Central 12-4 10
7. Wahoo Neumann 7-5 6
8. Ponca 13-2 7
9. Superior 11-2 NR
10. South Loup 9-2 NR
CLASS D-1
1. Diller-Odell 11-0 1
2. Pleasanton 12-1 2
3. Overton 11-1 4
4. Fremont Bergan 9-6 6
5. Maywood/Hayes Center 12-0 7
6. Meridian 9-3 8
7. Humboldt-TRS 11-4 3
8. Central Valley 12-3 5
9. CWC 9-2 9
10. Johnson-Brock 10-6 10
CLASS D-2
1. Wynot 8-0 1
2. Lawrence-Nelson 12-1 2
3. BDS 8-3 3
4. Garden County 15-0 9
5. Nebraska Christian 9-2 10
6. Falls City Sacred Heart 7-6 8
7. Anselmo-Merna 11-3 7
8. Bertrand 8-3 6
9. Giltner 9-2 5
10. Stuart 8-4 NR
