Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 28.
* * *
Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.
1. Bellevue West (9-0) 500-35 1
2. Millard West (9-0) 335-74 2
3. Millard South (8-1) 370-138 3
4. Omaha Burke (8-1) 264-138 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) 298-79 5
6. Grand Island (8-1) 332-113 7
7. Omaha Westside (7-2) 381-111 6
8. Kearney (7-2) 293-82 8
9. Elkhorn South (6-3) 337-155 9
10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) 246-222 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (9-0) 339-116 1
2. Scottsbluff (9-0) 380-104 2
3. Waverly (8-1) 330-144 3
4. Grand Island Northwest (8-1) 286-124 4
5. Omaha Roncalli (7-2) 368-176 5
6. Bennington (6-3) 365-218 7
7. Hastings (7-2) 308-187 6
8. Norris (6-3) 268-193 8
9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-2) 282-150 9
10. Seward (5-4) 234-163 10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (9-0) 448-40 1
2. Pierce (9-0) 435-88 2
3. Adams Central (9-0) 382-77 3
4. Ashland-GW (9-0) 334-108 4
5. Columbus Scotus (7-2) 280-258 5
6. Aurora (6-3) 244-124 6
7. Gothenburg (8-1) 254-70 8
8. Kearney Catholic (7-2) 289-203 10
9. Ord (6-3) 291-164 9
10. Wayne (7-2) 164-181 NR
Class C-2
1. St. Paul (9-0) 379-75 1
2. Oakland-Craig (9-0) 479-76 2
3. Sutton (8-1) 336-92 4
4. BRLD (8-1) 425-211 3
5. Battle Creek (8-1) 263-69 5
6. Centennial (6-3) 265-184 6
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1) 369-95 7
8. North Bend (8-1) 265-162 8
9. David City Aquinas (7-2) 282-83 9
10. Fremont Bergan (7-2) 297-176 NR
Eight-Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (8-0) 322-123 1
2. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2
3. BDS (8-0) 352-154 3
4. Cambridge (8-0) 459-182 6
5. Dundy County-Stratton (7-1) 432-156 7
6. Wisner-Pilger (7-1) 369-161 4
7. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 8
8. Sutherland (8-0) 420-153 9
9. Fullerton (7-1) 342-190 10
10. Arcadia-Loup City (7-1) 384-159 NR
Eight-Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (8-0) 494-52 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-0) 447-106 2
3. Bloomfield (8-0) 398-146 3
4. Garden County (8-0) 457-137 4
5. Central Valley (8-0) 407-142 5
6. Sandhills/Thedford (8-0) 456-175 6
7. Plainview (7-1) 434-152 7
8. Kenesaw (7-1) 297-95 10
9. Johnson-Brock (6-2) 382-210 9
10. Elwood (7-1) 336-168 NR
Six-Man
1. Harvard (8-0) 431-136 1
2. McCool Junction (8-0) 462-109 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (8-0) 443-87 3
4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4
5. Creek Valley (8-0) 476-243 5
6. Sioux County (7-1) 385-161 6
7. Arthur County (6-2) 397-341 7
8. Eustis-Farnam (6-2) 389-300 8
9. Red Cloud (6-2) 279-168 10
10. Maywood/Hayes Center (5-3) 362-254 9
