Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18.
Included with each team is its final record from last season, as well as its ranking to end the year.
Top 10/Class A
1. Bellevue West 10-2 4
2. Millard South 9-2 5
3. Lincoln Southeast 7-4 10
4. Omaha Westside 9-2 6
5. Omaha Burke 13-0 1
6. Elkhorn South 7-4 7
7. Millard West 9-3 3
8. Omaha North 6-4 8
9. Grand Island 10-3 2
10. Omaha Creighton Prep 5-5 NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 13-0 1
2. Scottsbluff 12-1 2
3. McCook 9-2 4
4. Norris 5-5 10
5. Blair 7-4 8
6. Omaha Roncalli 8-3 7
7. Seward 8-3 6
8. Waverly 9-3 3
9. York 9-3 5
10. Grand Island Northwest 5-5 9
Class C-1
1. Aurora 13-0 1
2. Wahoo 10-2 2
3. Pierce 10-1 5
4. Adams Central 8-3 6
5. Ashland-Greenwood 8-3 8
6. Ord 12-1 3
7. Wahoo Neumann 9-3 4
8. Gothenburg 8-3 7
9. Columbus Lakeview 6-3 NR
10. Ogallala 4-5 NR
Class C-2
1. David City Aquinas 7-4 5
2. BRLD 8-3 6
3. Norfolk Catholic 11-2 2
4. Battle Creek 6-4 NR
5. St. Paul 8-3 7
6. Sutton 10-2 3
7. Hartington Cedar Catholic 4-5 NR
8. Fremont Bergan 6-4 NR
9. Oakland-Craig 11-1 4
10. Centennial 13-0 1
Eight man-1
1. Creighton 13-0 1
2. Norfolk Lutheran 9-2 5
3. West Point GACC 9-2 6
4. Burwell 12-1 2
5. Howells-Dodge 7-3 7
6. Osceola\High Plains 5-5 NR
7. Dundy County-Stratton 8-3 10
8. Wakefield 6-2 4
9. Nebraska Christian 9-1 9
10. Arcadia\Loup City 6-5 NR
Eight man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis 11-1 2
2. Falls City Sacred Heart 9-2 3
3. Johnson-Brock 13-0 1
4. Riverside 7-3 NR
5. Lawrence-Nelson 8-4 5
6. Bloomfield 10-1 8
7. Kenesaw 10-1 7
8. Overton 9-2 9
9. Garden County 7-3 NR
10. Clarkson-Leigh 5-4 NR
Six man
1. Harvard 10-1 3
2. McCool Junction 8-2 5
3. Spalding Academy 7-3 7
4. Cody-Kilgore 6-4 9
5. Minatare 9-2 4
6. Humphrey\LHF 6-2 8
7. Hay Springs 11-1 2
8. Creek Valley 3-6 NR
9. Sterling 5-4 10
10. Walthill 5-4 NR