Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 18.

Included with each team is its final record from last season, as well as its ranking to end the year.

Top 10/Class A

1. Bellevue West 10-2 4

2. Millard South 9-2 5

3. Lincoln Southeast 7-4 10

4. Omaha Westside 9-2 6

5. Omaha Burke 13-0 1

6. Elkhorn South 7-4 7

7. Millard West 9-3 3

8. Omaha North 6-4 8

9. Grand Island 10-3 2

10. Omaha Creighton Prep 5-5 NR

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt 13-0 1

2. Scottsbluff 12-1 2

3. McCook 9-2 4

4. Norris 5-5 10

5. Blair 7-4 8

6. Omaha Roncalli 8-3 7

7. Seward 8-3 6

8. Waverly 9-3 3

9. York 9-3 5

10. Grand Island Northwest 5-5 9

Class C-1

1. Aurora 13-0 1

2. Wahoo 10-2 2

3. Pierce 10-1 5

4. Adams Central 8-3 6

5. Ashland-Greenwood 8-3 8

6. Ord 12-1 3

7. Wahoo Neumann 9-3 4

8. Gothenburg 8-3 7

9. Columbus Lakeview 6-3 NR

10. Ogallala 4-5 NR

Class C-2

1. David City Aquinas 7-4 5

2. BRLD 8-3 6

3. Norfolk Catholic 11-2 2

4. Battle Creek 6-4 NR

5. St. Paul 8-3 7

6. Sutton 10-2 3

7. Hartington Cedar Catholic 4-5 NR

8. Fremont Bergan 6-4 NR

9. Oakland-Craig 11-1 4

10. Centennial 13-0 1

Eight man-1

1. Creighton 13-0 1

2. Norfolk Lutheran 9-2 5

3. West Point GACC 9-2 6

4. Burwell 12-1 2

5. Howells-Dodge 7-3 7

6. Osceola\High Plains 5-5 NR

7. Dundy County-Stratton 8-3 10

8. Wakefield 6-2 4

9. Nebraska Christian 9-1 9

10. Arcadia\Loup City 6-5 NR

Eight man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis 11-1 2

2. Falls City Sacred Heart 9-2 3

3. Johnson-Brock 13-0 1

4. Riverside 7-3 NR

5. Lawrence-Nelson 8-4 5

6. Bloomfield 10-1 8

7. Kenesaw 10-1 7

8. Overton 9-2 9

9. Garden County 7-3 NR

10. Clarkson-Leigh 5-4 NR

Six man

1. Harvard 10-1 3

2. McCool Junction 8-2 5

3. Spalding Academy 7-3 7

4. Cody-Kilgore 6-4 9

5. Minatare 9-2 4

6. Humphrey\LHF 6-2 8

7. Hay Springs 11-1 2

8. Creek Valley 3-6 NR

9. Sterling 5-4 10

10. Walthill 5-4 NR

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you