Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 9.
Top 10/Class A
1. Bellevue West 2-0 126-6
2. Millard South 2-0 94-10
3. Omaha Westside 2-0 83-14
4. Millard West 2-0 54-7
5. Elkhorn South 2-0 76-21
6. Omaha Burke 1-1 23-38
7. Lincoln Southeast 1-1 42-16
8. Grand Island 2-0 79-38
9. Om. Creighton Prep 2-0 48-41
10. Omaha North 1-1 77-24
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 2-0 91-62
2. Scottsbluff 2-0 89-33
3. Norris 2-0 61-35
4. Omaha Roncalli 1-1 76-49
5. Waverly 2-0 62-27
6. York 2-0 44-9
7. Grand Island NW 2-0 63-3
8. Blair 1-1 21-28
9. Hastings 1-1 42-54
10. Elkhorn Mt. Michael 2-0 54-40
Class C-1
1. Wahoo 2-0 117-7
2. Pierce 2-0 99-14
3. Adams Central 2-0 66-20
4. Aurora 1-1 53-34
5. Ashland-GW 2-0 65-21
6. Ord 2-0 65-20
7. Wahoo Neumann 2-0 82-20
8. Gothenburg 2-0 48-12
9. Columbus Lakeview 2-0 97-6
10. Ogallala 2-0 87-20
Class C-2
1. BRLD 2-0 90-32
2. St. Paul 2-0 72-13
3. David City Aquinas 1-1 33-30
4. Oakland-Craig 2-0 78-13
5. Sutton 2-0 33-7
6. Norfolk Catholic 0-2 17-49
7. Fremont Bergan 2-0 47-28
8. Centennial 2-0 83-19
9. Shelby-Rising City 2-0 51-9
10. Yutan 2-0 85-28
Eight Man-1
1. Norfolk Lutheran 1-0 55-22
2. Burwell 2-0 90-21
3. Howells-Dodge 2-0 82-20
4. Wakefield 1-0 28-22
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton 2-0 138-42
6. Creighton 1-1 62-28
7. Nebraska Christian 2-0 104-32
8. Fullerton 2-0 68-42
9. BDS 1-0 52-20
10. Wisner-Pilger 2-0 52-38
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis 1-0 50-6
2. Falls City SH 2-0 110-44
3. Bloomfield 2-0 112-26
4. Kenesaw 1-0 18-6
5. Garden County 2-0 115-29
6. Central Valley 2-0 134-40
7. Lawrence-Nelson 0-1 26-54
8. Blue Hill 2-0 66-24
9. Osmond 1-0 38-8
10. Pleasanton 2-0 83-36
Six Man
1. Harvard 2-0 129-39
2. McCool Junction 2-0 53-41
3. Cody-Kilgore 2-0 127-44
4. Humphrey/LHF 1-1 112-52
5. Creek Valley 2-0 100-59
6. Sterling 2-0 109-6
7. Wilcox-Hildreth 2-0 104-51
8. Sioux County 2-0 93-32
9. Dorchester 2-0 118-32
10. GI Heartland 1-0 66-63
