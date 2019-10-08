Stu Pospisil’s High School Football Ratings for October 7, 2019.
Top 10/Class A /PF-PA/Prv.
1. Bellevue West (6-0)/305-22/1
2. Millard West (6-0)/206-53/2
3. Millard South (5-1)/226-82/3
4. Omaha Burke (5-1)/149-82/4
5. Lincoln Southeast (5-1)/167-53/5
6. Omaha Westside (5-1)/267-63/6
7. Grand Island (6-0)/263-59/8
8. Elkhorn South (4-2)/212-96/7
9. Kearney (4-2)/213-61/9
10. Om. Creighton Prep (5-1)/148-134/10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (6-0)/230-89/1
2. Scottsbluff (6-0)/244-66/2
3. Waverly (6-0)/231-102/3
4. Grand Island NW (5-1)/175-81/4
5. Omaha Roncalli (4-2)/223-156/5
6. Hastings (5-1)/217-68/6
7. Bennington (3-3)/212-188/7
8. Norris (4-2)/177-137/8
9. Elkhorn MM (5-1)/207-81/9
10. Seward (3-3)/160-127/10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (6-0)/307-20/1
2. Pierce (6-0)/275-49/2
3. Adams Central (6-0)/238-61/3
4. Ashland-GW (6-0)/224-42/4
5. Columbus Scotus (5-1)/198-166/10
6. Aurora (3-3)/152-88/6
7. Wahoo Neumann (5-1)/220-88/5
8. Gothenburg (5-1)/158-50/7
9. Ord (4-2)/168-76/8
10. Kearney Catholic (5-1)/182-128/9
Class C-2
1. BRLD (6-0)/295-133/1
2. St. Paul (6-0)/219-37/2
3. David City Aquinas (5-1)/158-50/3
4. Oakland-Craig (6-0)/329-33/4
5. Sutton (5-1)/179-85/5
6. Fremont Bergan (6-0)/197-62/6
7. Shelby-Rising City (6-0)/176-68/7
8. Battle Creek (5-1)/184-51/8
9. Centennial (3-3)/171-137/NR
10. Doniphan-Trum. (5-1)/221-73/NR
Eight Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (5-0)/202-95/1
2. Wakefield (4-1)/250-108/2
3. DC-Stratton (5-0)/302-76/3
4. Creighton (4-1)/252-72/4
5. BDS (5-0)/202-104/5
6. Wisner-Pilger (5-0)/211-71/6
7. Elm Creek (5-0)/161-48/7
8. Cambridge (5-0)/297-88/8
9. Burwell (4-1)/200-103/9
10. Ravenna (4-1)/232-155/10
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey SF (5-0)/324-26/1
2. Falls City SH (5-0)/276-78/2
3. Bloomfield (5-0)/258-64/3
4. Garden County (6-0)/359-123/4
5. Central Valley (5-0)/272-78/5
6. Sandhills/Thed. (5-0)/311-127/6
7. CWCE (5-0)/219-86/7
8. Plainview (5-0)/273-58/8
9. Overton (3-2)/164-127/9
10. Johnson-Brock (4-1)/232/128/NR
Six Man
1. Harvard (6-0)/377-130/1
2. McCool Junction (6-0)/323-78/2
3. Cody-Kilgore (5-0)/295-75/3
4. Humphrey/LHF (4-1)/289-101/4
5. Creek Valley (6-0)/350-178/5
6. Sioux County (5-0)/249-76/6
7. G.I. Heartland (4-1)/261-173/7
8. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-1)/273-185/9
9. Red Cloud (4-1)/209-78/10
10. Arthur County (3-2)/202-226/NR
