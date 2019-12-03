Top 10 (record) Pts. Prv.
Class A
1. Bellevue West (13-0) 662-65 1
2. Millard West (11-1) 434-125 2
3. Omaha Westside (10-3) 496-179 7
4. Millard South (10-2) 460-214 3
5. Omaha Burke (9-2) 295-193 4
6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) 333-124 5
7. Grand Island (9-2) 391-161 6
8. Elkhorn South (7-4) 374-197 9
9. Kearney (7-3) 300-105 8
10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-4) 259-271 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (13-0) 456-163 1
2. Scottsbluff (12-1) 560-215 2
3. Waverly (10-2) 437-205 3
4. Omaha Roncalli (9-3) 521-284 5
5. Grand Island Northwest (9-2) 337-168 4
6. Bennington (7-4) 426-294 6
7. Hastings (8-3) 364-242 7
8. Norris (7-4) 330-252 8
9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-3) 292-184 9
10. Seward (5-5) 269-210 10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (13-0) 612-54 1
2. Pierce (12-1) 593-189 2
3. Adams Central (11-1) 477-131 3
4. Wayne (9-3) 227-236 8
5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) 400-150 4
6. Aurora (7-4) 276-154 6
7. Columbus Scotus (8-3) 335-335 5
8. Wahoo Neumann (6-4) 299-185 NR
9. Ord (7-4) 338-233 7
10. Gothenburg (8-2) 274-98 9
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (13-0) 630-131 2
2. Sutton (11-2) 464-174 3
3. BRLD (10-2) 552-323 4
4. St. Paul (11-1) 453-139 1
5. Doniphan-Trumbull (9-2) 407-1596
6. Battle Creek (9-2) 325-127 5
7. North Bend (9-2) 352-241 7
8. David City Aquinas (8-3) 319-108 8
9. Centennial (6-4) 279-206 9
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) 248-196 10
Eight Man-1
1. Osceola/High Plains (11-2) 649-406 NR
2. Burwell (10-3) 498-295 NR
3. Cross County (7-5) 456-300 NR
4. Howells-Dodge (10-1) 444-185 1
5. Dundy County-Stratton (10-2) 534-226 5
6. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2
7. Cambridge (10-1) 641-303 4
8. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 6
9. Fullerton (8-2) 408-224 8
10. Arcadia-Loup City (9-2) 482-233 9
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (13-0) 780-124 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (11-1) 615-142 2
3. Plainview (9-2) 546-250 6
4. Bloomfield (10-1) 502-218 3
5. Johnson-Brock (7-3) 472-260 8
6. Pleasanton (10-3) 478-360 NR
7. Overton (8-4) 370-237 10
8. Central Valley (10-1) 507-200 5
9. Kenesaw (8-2) 363-136 7
10. Elwood (8-2) 446-243 9
Six Man
1. Harvard (12-0) 673-289 1
2. McCool Junction (11-1) 653-243 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (10-1) 628-135 3
4. Sioux County (8-2) 505-247 6
5. Creek Valley (10-1) 612-357 5
6. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4
7. Arthur County (7-3) 464-426 7
8. Eustis-Farnam (7-3) 439-396 8
9. Red Cloud (6-3) 312-202 9
10. Sandhills Valley (5-5) 394-393 10
