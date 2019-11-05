McCool Junc FB vs Crawford (9).jpg

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 4.

* * *

Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.

1. Bellevue West (10-0) 542-35 1

2. Millard West (10-0) 369-74 2

3. Millard South (9-1) 412-159 3

4. Omaha Burke (9-1) 295-145 4

5. Lincoln Southeast (9-1) 333-89 5

6. Grand Island (9-1) 367-127 6

7. Omaha Westside (8-2) 430-124 7

8. Elkhorn South (7-3) 360-162 9

9. Kearney (7-3) 300-105 8

10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-4) 259-271 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt (10-0) 367-119 1

2. Scottsbluff (10-0) 428-110 2

3. Waverly (9-1) 379-164 3

4. Grand Island Northwest (9-1) 320-127 4

5. Omaha Roncalli (8-2) 424-204 5

6. Bennington (7-3) 412-253 6

7. Hastings (8-2) 350-194 7

8. Norris (7-3) 302-203 8

9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-3) 292-184 9

10. Seward (5-5) 269-210 10

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (10-0) 504-40 1

2. Pierce (10-0) 490-116 2

3. Adams Central (10-0) 446-77 3

4. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) 387-122 4

5. Columbus Scotus (8-2) 328-286 5

6. Aurora (7-3) 276-137 6

7. Ord (7-3) 317-184 9

8. Wayne (8-2) 192-202 10

9. Gothenburg (8-2) 274-98 7

10. Kearney Catholic (7-3) 310-231 8

Class C-2

1. St. Paul (10-0) 415-75 1

2. Oakland-Craig (10-0) 507-102 2

3. Sutton (9-1) 382-99 3

4. BRLD (9-1) 464-232 4

5. Battle Creek (9-1) 297-83 5

6. Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) 391-109 7

7. North Bend (9-1) 299-181 8

8. David City Aquinas (8-2) 309-83 9

9. Centennial (6-4) 279-206 6

10. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) 248-196 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Howells-Dodge (9-0) 374-135 1

2. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2

3. BDS (9-0) 394-174 3

4. Cambridge (9-0) 531-218 4

5. Dundy County-Stratton (8-1) 482-168 5

6. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 7

7. Sutherland (9-0) 452-169 8

8. Fullerton (8-1) 390-204 9

9. Arcadia-Loup City (8-1) 452-191 10

10. Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) 484-264 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Humphrey St. Francis (9-0) 562-58 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0) 507-112 2

3. Bloomfield (9-0) 452-162 3

4. Garden County (9-0) 509-143 4

5. Central Valley (9-0) 443-154 5

6. Plainview (8-1) 490-158 7

7. Kenesaw (8-1) 349-109 8

8. Johnson-Brock (7-2) 444-224 9

9. Elwood (8-1) 422-193 10

10. Overton (6-3) 306-205 NR

Six Man

1. Harvard (9-0) 495-164 1

2. McCool Junction (9-0) 517-149 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (9-0) 543-87 3

4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4

5. Creek Valley (9-0) 534-271 5

6. Sioux County (8-1) 433-169 6

7. Arthur County (7-2) 456-379 7

8. Eustis-Farnam (7-2) 423-333 8

9. Red Cloud (6-3) 312-202 9

10. Sandhills Valley (5-4) 358-335 NR

