Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 4.
* * *
Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.
1. Bellevue West (10-0) 542-35 1
2. Millard West (10-0) 369-74 2
3. Millard South (9-1) 412-159 3
4. Omaha Burke (9-1) 295-145 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (9-1) 333-89 5
6. Grand Island (9-1) 367-127 6
7. Omaha Westside (8-2) 430-124 7
8. Elkhorn South (7-3) 360-162 9
9. Kearney (7-3) 300-105 8
10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-4) 259-271 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (10-0) 367-119 1
2. Scottsbluff (10-0) 428-110 2
3. Waverly (9-1) 379-164 3
4. Grand Island Northwest (9-1) 320-127 4
5. Omaha Roncalli (8-2) 424-204 5
6. Bennington (7-3) 412-253 6
7. Hastings (8-2) 350-194 7
8. Norris (7-3) 302-203 8
9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-3) 292-184 9
10. Seward (5-5) 269-210 10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (10-0) 504-40 1
2. Pierce (10-0) 490-116 2
3. Adams Central (10-0) 446-77 3
4. Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) 387-122 4
5. Columbus Scotus (8-2) 328-286 5
6. Aurora (7-3) 276-137 6
7. Ord (7-3) 317-184 9
8. Wayne (8-2) 192-202 10
9. Gothenburg (8-2) 274-98 7
10. Kearney Catholic (7-3) 310-231 8
Class C-2
1. St. Paul (10-0) 415-75 1
2. Oakland-Craig (10-0) 507-102 2
3. Sutton (9-1) 382-99 3
4. BRLD (9-1) 464-232 4
5. Battle Creek (9-1) 297-83 5
6. Doniphan-Trumbull (9-1) 391-109 7
7. North Bend (9-1) 299-181 8
8. David City Aquinas (8-2) 309-83 9
9. Centennial (6-4) 279-206 6
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) 248-196 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (9-0) 374-135 1
2. Wakefield (7-1) 448-192 2
3. BDS (9-0) 394-174 3
4. Cambridge (9-0) 531-218 4
5. Dundy County-Stratton (8-1) 482-168 5
6. Ravenna (7-1) 450-247 7
7. Sutherland (9-0) 452-169 8
8. Fullerton (8-1) 390-204 9
9. Arcadia-Loup City (8-1) 452-191 10
10. Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) 484-264 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (9-0) 562-58 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (9-0) 507-112 2
3. Bloomfield (9-0) 452-162 3
4. Garden County (9-0) 509-143 4
5. Central Valley (9-0) 443-154 5
6. Plainview (8-1) 490-158 7
7. Kenesaw (8-1) 349-109 8
8. Johnson-Brock (7-2) 444-224 9
9. Elwood (8-1) 422-193 10
10. Overton (6-3) 306-205 NR
Six Man
1. Harvard (9-0) 495-164 1
2. McCool Junction (9-0) 517-149 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (9-0) 543-87 3
4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-1) 463-125 4
5. Creek Valley (9-0) 534-271 5
6. Sioux County (8-1) 433-169 6
7. Arthur County (7-2) 456-379 7
8. Eustis-Farnam (7-2) 423-333 8
9. Red Cloud (6-3) 312-202 9
10. Sandhills Valley (5-4) 358-335 NR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.