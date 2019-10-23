Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 21.
* * *
Top 10/Class A Pts. Prv.
1. Bellevue West (8-0) 431-35 1
2. Millard West (8-0) 269-74 2
3. Millard South (7-1) 328-112 3
4. Omaha Burke (7-1) 236-131 4
5. Lincoln Southeast (7-1) 249-72 5
6. Omaha Westside (7-1) 355-70 6
7. Grand Island (7-1) 304-92 7
8. Kearney (6-2) 261-68 8
9. Elkhorn South (5-3) 295-141 10
10. Omaha Creighton Prep (6-2) 232-180 9
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (8-0) 305-116 1
2. Scottsbluff (8-0) 369-90 2
3. Waverly (7-1) 281-137 3
4. Grand Island Northwest (7-1) 237-115 4
5. Omaha Roncalli (6-2) 327-170 5
6. Hastings (7-1) 305-138 6
7. Bennington (5-3) 323-202 7
8. Norris (6-2) 268-159 8
9. Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-1) 269-108 9
10. Seward (4-4) 192-151 10
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (8-0) 399-40 1
2. Pierce (8-0) 383-68 2
3. Adams Central (8-0) 330-75 3
4. Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) 334-99 4
5. Columbus Scotus (7-1) 280-209 5
6. Aurora (5-3) 214-95 6
7. Wahoo Neumann (6-2) 255-100 7
8. Gothenburg (7-1) 237-56 8
9. Ord (6-2) 250-97 9
10. Kearney Catholic (6-2) 234-185 10
Class C-2
1. St. Paul (8-0) 322-56 2
2. Oakland-Craig (8-0) 447-40 3
3. BRLD (8-0) 395-169 1
4. Sutton (7-1) 285-92 4
5. Battle Creek (7-1) 235-69 5
6. Centennial (5-3) 225-169 6
7. Doniphan-Trumbull (7-1) 335-87 7
8. North Bend (7-1) 233-137 9
9. David City Aquinas (6-2) 241-77 10
10. Shelby-Rising City (6-2) 207-105 8
Eight Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (7-0) 280-123 1
2. Wakefield (6-1) 386-166 2
3. BDS (7-0) 292-144 4
4. Wisner-Pilger (7-0) 343-99 5
5. Elm Creek (7-0) 250-64 6
6. Cambridge (7-0) 403-150 7
7. Dundy County-Stratton (6-1) 378-144 3
8. Ravenna (6-1) 372-233 8
9. Sutherland (7-0) 392-131 10
10. Fullerton (6-1) 278-182 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis (7-0) 440-26 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart (7-0) 393-92 2
3. Bloomfield (7-0) 352-110 3
4. Garden County (8-0) 457-137 4
5. Central Valley (7-0) 354-111 5
6. Sandhills/Thedford (7-0) 412-161 6
7. Plainview (7-0) 407-98 8
8. Overton (5-2) 252-149 9
9. Johnson-Brock (6-1) 368-156 10
10. Kenesaw (6-1) 245-81 NR
Six Man
1. Harvard (7-0) 430-136 1
2. McCool Junction (8-0) 462-109 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (7-0) 392-81 3
4. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-1) 340-107 4
5. Creek Valley (7-0) 414-217 5
6. Sioux County (6-1) 320-147 6
7. Arthur County (5-2) 334-319 8
8. Eustis-Farnam (5-2) 329-262 9
9. Maywood/Hayes Center (5-2) 349-216 10
10. Red Cloud (5-2) 241-155 NR
