Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 11.
* * *
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Millard South, 21-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 17-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 17-2, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 18-4, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-3, 5
6. Crete, 19-0, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 13-7, 7
8. Fremont, 16-5, 8
9. Oakland-Craig, 21-0, 9
10. Lincoln Northeast, 11-8, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 21-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 17-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 17-2, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 18-4, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 17-3, 5
6. Lincoln Southwest, 13-7, 6
7. Fremont, 16-5, 7
8. Lincoln Northeast, 11-8, NR
9. Millard North, 12-7, 8
10. Lincoln High, 13-5, NR
CLASS B
1. Crete, 19-0, 1
2. Bennington, 17-2, 2
3. Beatrice, 17-2, 3
4. Norris, 10-8, 4
5. Sidney, 16-4, 6
6. York, 15-6, 7
7. Grand Island Northwest, 16-5, 8
8. Scottsbluff, 12-9, 5
9. Hastings, 11-7, NR
10. Platteview, 12-7, 10
CLASS C-1
1. Lincoln Christian, 17-2, 2
2. North Bend, 19-2, 1
3. Broken Bow, 19-2, 3
4. Ogallala, 17-3, 4
5. St. Paul, 18-2, 5
6. Chadron, 18-2, 6
7. Milford, 16-5, 8
8. Syracuse, 16-5, NR
9. West Point-Beemer, 18-5, 9
10. Wahoo, 14-6, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Oakland-Craig, 21-0, 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 20-2, 2
3. Crofton, 18-3, 4
4. BRLD, 17-4, 5
5. Superior, 16-3, 6
6. Ponca, 17-2, 7
7. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 18-3, 3
8. Grand Island Central Catholic, 14-6, 8
9. South Loup, 17-2, 9
10. North Central, 17-3, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 20-0, 1
2. CWC, 19-1, 2
3. Weeping Water, 21-1, 4
4. Fremont Bergan, 10-8, 6
5. Pender, 15-9, 7
6. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 18-4, 3
7. Dundy County-Stratton, 16-3, 9
8. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 14-6, 10
9. Cambridge, 12-7, 8
10. South Platte, 15-1, 5
CLASS D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 18-2, 1
2. Mullen, 20-1, 2
3. Falls City SH, 20-2, 3
4. Lawrence-Nelson, 21-0, 4
5. BDS, 14-4, 5
6. Wynot, 17-3, 6
7. Sterling, 16-6, 7
8. Loomis, 15-5, 8
9. Silver Lake, 14-4, 9
10. Stuart, 12-7, 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.