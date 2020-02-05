Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 4.
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Millard South, 19-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 15-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 16-1, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 17-4, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 16-2, 5
6. Crete, 16-0, 6
7. Lincoln Southwest, 12-6, 7
8. Fremont, 15-4, 8
9. Oakland-Craig, 18-0, 9
10. Millard North, 11-6, 10
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 19-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 15-0, 2
3. Lincoln East, 16-1, 3
4. Omaha Westside, 17-4, 4
5. Papillion-La Vista, 16-2, 5
6. Lincoln Southwest, 12-6, 6
7. Fremont, 15-4, 7
8. Millard North, 11-6, 8
9. North Platte, 14-3, 9
10. Elkhorn, 14-2, NR
CLASS B
1. Crete, 17-0, 1
2. Bennington, 14-2, 2
3. Beatrice, 15-2, 3
4. Norris, 8-7, 8
5. Scottsbluff, 11-8, 6
6. Sidney, 14-4, 7
7. York, 13-6, 4
8. Grand Island NW, 15-5, 5
9. Blair, 11-5, 9
10. Platteview, 11-5, NR
CLASS C-1
1. North Bend, 17-1, 1
2. Lincoln Christian, 15-2, 3
3. Broken Bow, 17-2, 4
4. Ogallala, 16-2, 2
5. St. Paul, 15-2, 6
6. Chadron, 15-2, 7
7. Kearney Catholic, 12-6, 5
8. Milford, 14-4, 8
9. West Point-Beemer, 16-4, 9
10. Battle Creek, 13-5, 10
CLASS C-2
1. Oakland-Craig, 18-0, 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-2, 2
3. West Point GACC, 16-2, 4
4. Crofton, 15-3, 5
5. BRLD, 16-3, 3
6. Superior, 13-3, 6
7. Ponca, 15-2, 7
8. Grand Island CC, 12-6, 8
9. South Loup, 16-1, NR
10. Fillmore Central, 13-5, 9
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 17-0, 1
2. CWC, 17-0, 2
3. Humphrey/LHF, 18-2, 3
4. Weeping Water, 18-1, 4
5. South Platte, 14-0, 5
6. Fremont Bergan, 8-8, 6
7. Pender, 14-7, 7
8. Cambridge, 10-6, NR
9. Dundy County-Stratton, 14-3, 8
10. North Platte St. Pat’s, 12-5, 10
CLASS D-2
1. Humphrey St. Francis, 16-2, 2
2. Mullen, 17-1, 1
3. Falls City SH, 17-2, 4
4. Lawrence-Nelson, 18-0, 5
5. BDS, 12-4, 3
6. Wynot, 15-3, 7
7. Sterling, 14-5, 6
8. Loomis, 13-4, 8
9. Silver Lake, 12-3, 9
10. Stuart, 11-6, NR
