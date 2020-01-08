Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 7.
Top 10, Record, Previous rank
1. Millard South, 11-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 8-0, 6
3. Fremont, 11-2, 2
4. Lincoln East, 8-1, 4
5. Crete, 8-0, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 9-3, 7
7. Papillion-La Vista, 8-1, 3
8. Millard North, 6-3, NR
9. Lincoln Christian, 9-0, 9
10. Grand Island NW, 8-2, 8
Class A
1. Millard South, 11-0, 1
2. Lincoln Pius X, 8-0, 5
3. Fremont, 11-2, 2
4. Lincoln East, 8-1, 4
5. Omaha Westside, 9-3, 6
6. Papillion-La Vista, 8-1, 3
7. Millard North, 6-3, 8
8. Omaha Burke, 5-3, 9
9. North Platte, 10-2, NR
10. Lincoln Northeast, 5-4, 10
Class B
1. Crete, 8-0, 1
2. Grand Island NW, 8-2, 2
3. Omaha Gross, 8-2, 4
4. Bennington, 9-1, 6
5. Beatrice, 7-1, 7
6. York, 7-2, 3
7. Platteview, 6-3, 5
8. Omaha Mercy, 4-3, 8
9. Blair, 7-3, 9
10. Scottsbluff, 7-5, 10
Class C-1
1. Lincoln Christian, 9-0, 1
2. North Bend, 10-0, 2
3. Chadron, 8-0, 3
4. Ogallala, 9-0, 4
5. Kearney Catholic, 8-1, 5
6. St. Paul, 9-2, 8
7. Broken Bow, 7-2, 9
8. Battle Creek, 7-2, 10
9. O’Neill, 7-2, NR
10. Syracuse, 8-1, 7
Class C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 10-0, 1
2. Oakland-Craig, 11-0, 3
3. BRLD, 11-0, 7
4. West Point GACC, 8-2, 5
5. Crofton, 9-2, 6
6. Grand Island CC, 7-2, NR
7. Fillmore Central, 8-2, 4
8. Ponca, 9-1, 8
9. Superior, 8-1, 2
10. Elm Creek, 9-1, NR
Class D-1
1. Pleasanton, 10-0, 1
2. CWC, 8-0, 2
3. Humphrey/LHF, 9-1, 4
4. Weeping Water, 9-1, 3
5. Dundy County-Stratton, 8-0, 8
6. South Platte, 6-0, 9
7. Fremont Bergan, 6-3, 5
8. Pender, 5-5, NR
9. North Platte St. Pat’s, 5-3, 10
10. Diller-Odell, 7-2, 7
Class D-2
1. Mullen, 9-0, 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 8-1, 4
3. Falls City SH, 9-1, 7
4. Sterling, 7-2, 9
5. Silver Lake, 8-0, 8
6. Lawrence-Nelson, 8-0, 2
7. Wynot, 7-2, 3
8. Bertrand, 5-2, 5
9. BDS, 5-3, 6
10. Exeter-Milligan, 8-2, 10
