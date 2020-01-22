Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 21.
TOP 10, Record, Prev.
1. Millard South 15-0 1
2. Lincoln Pius X 11-0 2
3. Lincoln East 12-1 3
4. Papillion-La Vista 12-1 7
5. Crete 12-0 5
6. Omaha Westside 12-4 6
7. Fremont 12-4 4
8. Millard North 9-4 8
9. North Platte 13-2 NR
10. Oakland-Craig 14-0 10
CLASS A
1. Millard South 15-0 1
2. Lincoln Pius X 11-0 2
3. Lincoln East 12-1 3
4. Papillion-La Vista 12-1 6
5. Omaha Westside 12-4 5
6. Fremont 12-4 4
7. Millard North 9-4 7
8. North Platte 13-2 8
9. Lincoln Southwest 8-6 NR
10. Elkhorn 10-1 NR
CLASS B
1. Crete 12-0 1
2. Bennington 12-1 2
3. Grand Island NW 11-3 4
4. Beatrice 9-2 5
5. York 10-3 3
6. Scottsbluff 9-7 10
7. Sidney 11-4 NR
8. Platteview 8-4 7
9. Blair 8-3 8
10. Norris 6-5 9
CLASS C-1
1. North Bend 14-0 1
2. Ogallala 12-1 2
3. Lincoln Christian 10-2 3
4. Broken Bow 12-2 6
5. Kearney Catholic 10-4 4
6. St. Paul 12-2 5
7. Chadron 12-1 7
8. Milford 11-3 10
9. West Point-Beemer 11-4 NR
10. Battle Creek 10-4 8
CLASS C-2
1. Oakland-Craig 14-0 2
2. Hastings St. Cecilia 14-1 1
3. BRLD 13-1 3
4. West Point GACC 12-2 4
5. Crofton 12-3 5
6. Elm Creek 12-1 6
7. Grand Island CC 9-4 7
8. Superior 11-2 9
9. Ponca 11-2 NR
10. Fillmore Central 10-4 10
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton 14-0 1
2. CWC 14-0 2
3. Humphrey/LHF 13-1 3
4. Weeping Water 13-1 4
5. Dundy County-Stratton 11-1 5
6. South Platte 10-0 6
7. Fremont Bergan 7-6 7
8. Pender 7-7 9
9. Diller-Odell 9-4 8
10. North Platte St. Pat’s 9-4 10
CLASS D-2
1. Mullen 13-0 1
2. Humphrey St. Francis 11-2 3
3. BDS 10-3 8
4. Falls City SH 13-2 2
5. Lawrence-Nelson 12-0 4
6. Sterling 11-3 5
7. Wynot 11-2 6
8. Loomis 8-4 NR
9. Silver Lake 9-2 7
10. Cody-Kilgore 8-4 10
