Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on March 9.
TOP 10 Record, Prev.
1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 3
2. Lincoln East, 25-3, 4
3. Millard South, 28-2, 1
4. Fremont, 21-8, 6
5. Omaha Westside, 23-6, 2
6. Papillion-La Vista, 20-6, 5
7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7
8. Crete, 27-1, 8
9. Lincoln Northeast, 15-10, 10
10. Millard North, 17-8, 10
CLASS A
1. Lincoln Pius X, 26-1, 3
2. Lincoln East, 25-3, 4
3. Millard South, 28-2, 1
4. Fremont, 21-8, 6
5. Omaha Westside, 23-6, 2
6. Papillion-La Vista, 20-6, 5
7. Lincoln Southwest, 18-9, 7
8. Lincoln Northeast, 15-10, 9
9. Millard North, 17-8, 10
10. North Platte, 19-5, 8
CLASS B
1. Crete, 27-1, 1
2. Grand Island NW, 22-6, 3
3. Beatrice, 22-4, 4
4. Norris, 13-10, 5
5. Scottsbluff, 17-11, 7
6. Bennington, 21-3, 2
7. Platteview, 16-9, 9
8. York, 17-9, 6
9. Sidney, 19-7, 8
10. Hastings, 13-9, 10
CLASS C-1
1. North Bend, 27-2, 2
2. Lincoln Christian, 23-4, 1
3. Adams Central, 18-11, 7
4. St. Paul, 24-4, 4
5. Chadron, 23-3, 3
6. West Point-Beemer, 23-6, 5
7. Wahoo, 18-8, 6
8. Broken Bow, 23-3, 8
9. Malcolm, 19-7, 910. Ogallala, 20-5, 10
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-3, 3
2. Crofton, 25-4, 2
3. Ponca, 23-5, 9
4. Oakland-Craig, 26-3, 1
5. Superior, 21-4, 4
6. Grand Island CC, 17-8, 5
7. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-6, 6
8. West Point GACC, 22-4, 7
8. BRLD, 20-6, 8
10. South Loup, 21-3, 10
CLASS D-1
1. Pleasanton, 28-0, 1
2. Fremont Bergan, 16-10, 4
3. CWC, 27-2, 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11-15, 10
5. Pender, 17-12, 5
6. Weeping Water, 25-2, 2
7. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-4, 6
8. Humphrey/LHF, 20-6, 7
9. Cambridge, 16-9, 8
10. Dundy County-Stratton, 18-7, 9
CLASS D-2
1. Wynot, 25-4, 4
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-3, 1
3. Falls City SH, 26-4, 3
4. Sterling, 20-8, 7
5. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-2, 5
6. Mullen, 26-3, 2
7. BDS, 18-6, 6
8. Loomis, 19-7, 8
9. Silver Lake, 18-6, 9
10. Anselmo-Merna, 14-9, 10
