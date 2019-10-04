Nebraska high school softball ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 3.
Top 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 27-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 22-2 2
3. Beatrice 22-4 4
4. Crete 22-1 3
5. Elkhorn 23-3 5
6. Omaha Marian 16-5 6
7. Waverly 15-9 NR
8. Norris 16-5 7
9. Wayne 21-3 NR
10. Millard South 21-6 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 27-0 1
2. Elkhorn 23-3 2
3. Omaha Marian 16-5 3
4. Millard South 21-6 7
5. Gretna 19-8 4
6. Lincoln Southwest 22-7 6
7. Lincoln North Star 23-7 8
8. Millard West 17-8 5
9. Elkhorn South 15-13 9
10. Millard North 15-13 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 22-2 1
2. Beatrice 22-4 3
3. Crete 22-1 2
4. Waverly 15-9 7
5. Norris 16-5 4
6. Wayne 21-3 9
7. Omaha Gross 15-7 8
8. Grand Island Northwest 18-6 10
9. Seward 14-9 NR
10. Hastings 21-6 5
Class C
1. Fairbury 18-4 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia 21-7 7
3. West Point GACC 21-1 2
4. Milford 16-6 6
5. Cozad 19-6 4
6. Arlington 16-6 3
7. Kearney Catholic 16-5 NR
8. Centennial 20-8 5
9. Freeman 18-8 8
10. Auburn 18-5 NR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.