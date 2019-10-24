Nebraska high school softball final ratings by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 20.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1
2. Elkhorn 30-5 4
3. Wayne 35-4 7
4. Gretna 27-10 10
5. Beatrice 32-6 3
6. Millard West 22-13 NR
7. Omaha Marian 22-7 5
8. Seward 23-15 NR
9. Omaha Skutt 29-4 2
10. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 8
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 36-0 1
2. Elkhorn 30-5 2
3. Gretna 27-10 6
4. Millard West 22-13 8
5. Omaha Marian 22-7 3
6. Lincoln Southwest 28-10 4
7. Millard South 25-10 5
8. Lincoln North Star 28-12 7
9. Elkhorn South 18-16 9
10. Bellevue East 17-16 10
Class B
1. Wayne 35-4 4
2. Beatrice 32-6 2
3. Seward 23-15 7
4. Omaha Skutt 29-4 1
5. Crete 30-6 3
6. Waverly 20-12 9
7. Norris 21-10 5
8. Hastings 28-9 6
9. Omaha Gross 21-11 8
10. Adams Central 19-14 10
Class C
1. Fairbury 28-5 1
2. West Point GACC 29-5 3
3. Auburn 24-8 7
4. Cozad 25-9 5
5. Malcolm 22-12 8
6. Arlington 22-8 4
7. Hastings St. Cecilia 25-9 2
8. Kearney Catholic 23-9 6
9. Milford 19-9 9
10. Centennial 24-11 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.