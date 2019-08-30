2019 preseason Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 29.
Top 10, Rec., Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 25-14 NR
2. Millard North 38-2 1
3. Omaha Skutt 30-7 3
4. Elkhorn South 31-9 6
5. Lincoln Pius X 36-3 2
6. Millard South 25-14 5
7. Millard West 21-10 10
8. Gretna 23-8 7
9. Omaha Duchesne 31-7 8
10. Waverly 27-8 NR
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista 25-14 7
2. Millard North 38-2 1
3. Elkhorn South 31-9 NR
4. Lincoln Pius X 36-3 2
5. Millard South 25-14 4
6. Millard West 21-10 6
7. Gretna 23-8 5
8. Papillion-LV South 18-18 8
9. Omaha Marian 27-12 3
10. Bellevue West 20-17 9
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt 30-7 1
2. Omaha Duchesne 31-7 3
3. Waverly 27-8 4
4. Norris 24-12 7
5. Grand Island NW 21-15 8
6. Sidney 26-9 9
7. Seward 29-7 10
8. Alliance 29-6 6
9. Hastings 25-7 NR
10. Platteview 16-14 NR
Class C-1
1. Wahoo 35-2 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran 34-4 2
3. Kearney Catholic 18-12 NR
4. St. Paul 35-2 3
5. Syracuse 26-4 5
6. Wayne 25-10 8
7. Broken Bow 23-8 10
8. Norfolk Catholic 13-16 NR
9. North Bend 14-15 NR
10. Columbus Scotus 19-10 7
Class C-2
1. Grand Island CC 30-5 6(C-1)
2. Wahoo Neumann 30-5 4(C-1)
3. Hastings St. Cecilia 22-11 6
4. Superior 30-4 4
5. Stanton 31-2 3
6. Norfolk Lutheran 22-12 NR
7. Mead 15-12 NR
8. Centennial 19-15 NR
9. Blue Hill 32-2 1
10. Freeman 21-11 NR
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell 26-8 5
2. Fremont Bergan 33-4 1
3. Humphrey/Lindsay HF 29-5 2
4. Meridian 19-13 NR
5. CWC 25-8 NR
6. Johnson-Brock 31-4 3
7. Alma 15-13 NR
8. Pleasanton 32-4 4
9. Overton 21-11 NR
10. Cambridge 25-6 7
Class D-2
1. BDS 30-4 1
2. Exeter-Milligan 23-9 5
3. Wynot 24-6 4
4. Falls City Sacred Heart 22-12 7
5. Humphrey St. Francis 17-12 10
6. Cody-Kilgore 25-6 8
7. Mullen 29-4 3
8. Giltner 22-9 NR
9. Brady 23-6 NR
10. Hampton 17-12 NR