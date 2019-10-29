Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 28.
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista 34-1 1
2. Omaha Skutt 29-5 2
3. Elkhorn South 27-7 6
4. Lincoln Pius X 27-6 3
5. Millard North 22-10 7
6. Gretna 24-10 5
7. Omaha Marian 21-13 4
8. Millard West 19-11 8
9. Papillion-La Vista South 18-17 9
10. Millard South 23-11 10
CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista 34-1 1
2. Elkhorn South 27-7 5
3. Lincoln Pius X 27-6 2
4. Millard North 22-10 6
5. Gretna 24-10 4
6. Omaha Marian 21-13 3
7. Millard West 19-11 7
8. Papillion-La Vista South 18-17 8
9. Millard South 23-11 9
10. Elkhorn 18-14 10
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 29-5 1
2. Waverly 26-3 2
3. Norris 23-9 3
4. Omaha Duchesne 19-17 4
5. Sidney 26-3 5
6. Platteview 21-7 6
7. Hastings 20-10 8
8. York 18-12 NR
9. Grand Island Northwest 18-13 7
10. Seward 21-12 NR
CLASS C-1
1. St. Paul 30-0 1
2. Wahoo 25-3 2
3. Lincoln Lutheran 31-3 3
4. Broken Bow 29-2 4
5. Wayne 27-4 7
6. Chadron 27-6 5
7. Syracuse 21-3 6
8. Battle Creek 25-5 9
9. Norfolk Catholic 22-5 8
10. Southern Valley 23-4 NR
CLASS C-2
1. Superior 26-2 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia 29-3 2
3. Grand Island Central Catholic 23-4 3
4. Mead 21-1 4
5. Norfolk Lutheran 26-6 6
6. Wahoo Neumann 22-9 7
7. South Loup 24-3 8
8. Ponca 23-5 9
9. Thayer Central 24-7 5
10. Summerland 25-5 10
CLASS D-1
1. Diller-Odell 30-1 1
2. Pleasanton 27-1 2
3. Overton 25-4 3
4. Fremont Bergan 25-11 4
5. Maywood/Hayes Center 26-1 5
6. Humboldt-TRS 22-7 6
7. CWC 27-2 7
8. Hartington CC 15-12 8
9. Central Valley 23-6 9
10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 20-9 NR
CLASS D-2
1. BDS 25-3 1
2. Lawrence-Nelson 26-4 2
3. Garden County 26-1 3
4. Wynot 21-3 4
5. Humphrey St. Francis 19-4 5
6. Nebraska Christian 21-5 6
7. Bertrand 22-5 7
8. Giltner 19-9 8
9. Falls City Sacred Heart 18-13 9
10. Winside 21-6 10
