TOP 10 Rec. Prv.

1. Papillion-La Vista 8-0 1

2. Omaha Skutt 6-1 3

3. Elkhorn South 6-0 4

4. Lincoln Pius X 3-1 5

5. Gretna 3-1 8

6. Millard North 6-4 2

7. Millard South 4-3 6

8. Omaha Marian 4-3 NR

9. Millard West 4-1 7

10. Waverly 5-0 10

CLASS A

1. Papillion-La Vista 8-0 1

2. Elkhorn South 6-0 3

3. Lincoln Pius X 3-1 4

4. Gretna 3-1 7

5. Millard North 6-4 2

6. Millard South 4-3 5

7. Omaha Marian 4-3 9

8. Millard West 4-1 6

9. Lincoln Southwest 3-1 NR

10. Kearney 5-2 NR

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt 6-1 1

2. Waverly 5-0 3

3. Norris 6-0 4

4. Omaha Duchesne 4-3 2

5. Sidney 3-0 6

6. Platteview 3-1 10

7. Seward 4-2 7

8. Grand Island NW 3-2 5

9. Gering 5-3 NR

10. Alliance 1-1 8

CLASS C-1

1. Wahoo 5-1 1

2. Lincoln Lutheran 2-1 2

3. St. Paul 5-0 4

4. Syracuse 4-0 5

5. Wayne 6-0 6

6. Columbus Scotus 5-0 10

7. Chadron 3-0 NR

8. Ogallala 3-1 NR

9. Broken Bow 4-1 7

10. Lincoln Christian 7-2 NR

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia 3-0 3

2. Grand Island CC 2-1 1

3. Thayer Central 5-0 NR

4. Mead 2-0 7

5. Superior 2-1 4

6. Wahoo Neumann 3-3 2

7. Stanton 4-2 5

8. Neb. City Lourdes 6-0 NR

9. Norfolk Lutheran 5-2 6

10. Oakland-Craig 4-2 NR

CLASS D-1

1. Diller-Odell 6-0 1

2. Pleasanton 3-0 8

3. Fremont Bergan 4-3 2

4. Humboldt-TRS 7-1 NR

5. Meridian 3-1 4

6. Overton 5-1 9

7. Central Valley 7-1 NR

8. CWC 2-2 5

9. Alma 5-2 7

10. Humphrey/Lindsay HF 0-1 3

CLASS D-2

1. BDS 6-0 1

2. Wynot 4-0 3

3. Humphrey St. Francis 2-0 5

4. Cody-Kilgore 2-0 6

5. Giltner 3-1 8

6. Bertrand 3-1 NR

7. Anselmo-Merna 5-1 NR

8. Falls City Sacred Heart 3-3 4

9. Exeter-Milligan 1-2 2

10. Lawrence-Nelson 5-1 NR

