TOP 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 8-0 1
2. Omaha Skutt 6-1 3
3. Elkhorn South 6-0 4
4. Lincoln Pius X 3-1 5
5. Gretna 3-1 8
6. Millard North 6-4 2
7. Millard South 4-3 6
8. Omaha Marian 4-3 NR
9. Millard West 4-1 7
10. Waverly 5-0 10
CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista 8-0 1
2. Elkhorn South 6-0 3
3. Lincoln Pius X 3-1 4
4. Gretna 3-1 7
5. Millard North 6-4 2
6. Millard South 4-3 5
7. Omaha Marian 4-3 9
8. Millard West 4-1 6
9. Lincoln Southwest 3-1 NR
10. Kearney 5-2 NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 6-1 1
2. Waverly 5-0 3
3. Norris 6-0 4
4. Omaha Duchesne 4-3 2
5. Sidney 3-0 6
6. Platteview 3-1 10
7. Seward 4-2 7
8. Grand Island NW 3-2 5
9. Gering 5-3 NR
10. Alliance 1-1 8
CLASS C-1
1. Wahoo 5-1 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran 2-1 2
3. St. Paul 5-0 4
4. Syracuse 4-0 5
5. Wayne 6-0 6
6. Columbus Scotus 5-0 10
7. Chadron 3-0 NR
8. Ogallala 3-1 NR
9. Broken Bow 4-1 7
10. Lincoln Christian 7-2 NR
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia 3-0 3
2. Grand Island CC 2-1 1
3. Thayer Central 5-0 NR
4. Mead 2-0 7
5. Superior 2-1 4
6. Wahoo Neumann 3-3 2
7. Stanton 4-2 5
8. Neb. City Lourdes 6-0 NR
9. Norfolk Lutheran 5-2 6
10. Oakland-Craig 4-2 NR
CLASS D-1
1. Diller-Odell 6-0 1
2. Pleasanton 3-0 8
3. Fremont Bergan 4-3 2
4. Humboldt-TRS 7-1 NR
5. Meridian 3-1 4
6. Overton 5-1 9
7. Central Valley 7-1 NR
8. CWC 2-2 5
9. Alma 5-2 7
10. Humphrey/Lindsay HF 0-1 3
CLASS D-2
1. BDS 6-0 1
2. Wynot 4-0 3
3. Humphrey St. Francis 2-0 5
4. Cody-Kilgore 2-0 6
5. Giltner 3-1 8
6. Bertrand 3-1 NR
7. Anselmo-Merna 5-1 NR
8. Falls City Sacred Heart 3-3 4
9. Exeter-Milligan 1-2 2
10. Lawrence-Nelson 5-1 NR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.