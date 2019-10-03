Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 1.
TOP 10 Rec. Prv.
1. Papillion-La Vista 24-0 1
2. Elkhorn South 17-3 2
3. Omaha Skutt 13-3 4
4. Lincoln Pius X 15-3 10
5. Millard North 14-7 3
6. Millard West 11-6 5
7. Millard South 10-6 6
8. Waverly 16-0 7
9. Gretna 14-6 9
10. Bellevue West 16-9 NR
CLASS A
1. Papillion-La Vista 24-0 1
2. Elkhorn South 17-3 2
3. Lincoln Pius X 15-3 8
4. Millard North 14-7 3
5. Millard West 11-6 4
6. Millard South 10-6 5
7. Gretna 14-6 7
8. Bellevue West 16-9 NR
9. Omaha Marian 9-7 9
10. Papillion-LVS 12-11 6
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 13-3 1
2. Waverly 16-0 2
3. Norris 14-8 3
4. Omaha Duchesne 10-10 4
5. Sidney 14-2 5
6. Hastings 14-5 6
7. Platteview 14-4 7
8. Seward 11-6 9
9. Omaha Gross 9-5 10
10. Beatrice 8-4 NR
CLASS C-1
1. St. Paul 19-0 1
2. Chadron 12-2 2
3. Syracuse 14-1 3
4. Lincoln Lutheran 15-2 4
5. Broken Bow 15-2 5
6. Wahoo 11-2 6
7. Columbus Scotus 12-2 8
8. Columbus Lakeview 14-2 9
9. Wayne 17-4 7
10. Battle Creek 18-2 10
CLASS C-2
1. Hastings St. Cecilia 16-1 1
2. Grand Island CC 12-2 2
3. Mead 13-0 5
4. Thayer Central 15-4 3
5. Superior 14-2 9
6. South Loup 13-3 10
7. Ponca 14-2 8
8. Wahoo Neumann 10-6 7
9. Cross County 13-0 NR
10. Neb. City Lourdes 14-4 4
CLASS D-1
1. Diller-Odell 18-0 1
2. Pleasanton 16-1 2
3. Overton 16-2 3
4. Fremont Bergan 13-9 4
5. Maywood/HC 15-0 5
6. Humboldt-TRS 14-4 7
7. Central Valley 13-3 8
8. CWC 14-2 9
9. Meridian 10-4 6
10. Heartland 8-3 NR
CLASS D-2
1. Wynot 10-0 1
2. Lawrence-Nelson 15-1 2
3. BDS 11-3 3
4. Garden County 18-0 4
5. Nebraska Christian 12-3 5
6. Falls City SH 12-8 6
7. Bertrand 12-4 8
8. Anselmo-Merna 14-5 7
9. Stuart 9-5 10
10. Humphrey SF 8-3 NR
