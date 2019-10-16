Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 15.
Top 10, record, previous rank
1. Papillion-La Vista, 28-0, 1
2. Omaha Skutt, 19-4, 2
3. Elkhorn South, 23-6, 7
4. Lincoln Pius X, 22-6, 8
5. Omaha Marian, 16-10, 4
6. Millard North, 15-8, 9
7. Gretna, 20-9, 10
8. Millard West, 18-9, 3
9. Millard South, 21-9, 5
10. Waverly, 24-3, 6
Class A
1. Papillion-La Vista, 28-0, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 23-6, 5
3. Lincoln Pius X, 22-6, 6
4. Omaha Marian, 16-10, 3
5. Millard North, 15-8, 7
6. Gretna, 20-9, 8
7. Millard West, 18-9, 2
8. Millard South, 21-9, 4
9. Papillion-LVS, 15-16, 9
10. Elkhorn, 16-10, NR
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 19-4, 1
2. Waverly, 24-3, 2
3. Norris, 20-8, 3
4. Omaha Duchesne, 15-11, 4
5. Sidney, 24-3, 5
6. Platteview, 17-5, 6
7. Grand Island NW, 13-12, 9
8. Hastings, 18-7, 7
9. Beatrice, 11-11, NR
10. Omaha Gross, 14-9, 8
Class C-1
1. St. Paul, 25-0, 1
2. Wahoo, 19-3, 4
3. Lincoln Lutheran, 24-3, 5
4. Broken Bow, 21-2, 3
5. Chadron, 20-4, 2
6. Syracuse, 18-1, 6
7. Wayne, 23-4, 7
8. Norfolk Catholic, 17-4, 8
9. Columbus Lakeview, 17-5, 9
10. Columbus Scotus, 16-6, 10
Class C-2
1. Superior, 21-2, 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 27-3, 2
3. Grand Island CC, 18-3, 3
4. Mead, 18-0, 4
5. Thayer Central, 23-4, 5
6. Wahoo Neumann, 15-8, 6
7. Norfolk Lutheran NE, 20-6, 7
8. South Loup, 19-3, 8
9. Summerland, 19-3, 9
10. Ponca, 18-4, 10
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell, 25-1, 1
2. Pleasanton, 20-1, 2
3. Overton, 23-2, 3
4. Fremont Bergan, 20-11, 4
5. Maywood/Hayes Center, 23-0, 5
6. Humboldt-TRS, 18-6, 6
7. CWC, 23-2, 8
8. Meridian, 16-5, 9
9. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 12-10, 10
10. Central Valley, 19-4, 7
Class D-2
1. Lawrence-Nelson, 20-3, 1
2. BDS, 18-3, 3
3. Garden County, 20-1, 4
4. Wynot, 16-3, 2
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 12-4, 5
6. Nebraska Christian, 17-4, 6
7. Bertrand, 18-4, 7
8. Falls City Sacred Heart, 15-10, 8
9. Anselmo-Merna, 16-8, 9
10. Giltner, 15-7, 10
