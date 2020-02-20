OMAHA — The Fillmore Central Panthers sent five wrestlers to the Class C state tournament Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Three of them — Gavin Hinrichs, Connor Asche and Alex Schademann — went 1-1 on the day and will wrestle second-round consolations on Friday.
Hinrichs, a 160-pound senior, began his day with a 6-0 win over Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Ashton Schafer. But in his quarterfinal, Hinrichs was defeated 11-4 by Hi-Line’s Conner Schultz. Hinrichs now sits at 44-11 on the season.
Fillmore’s junior heavyweight, Asche, pinned Lincoln Christian’s Shayan Jafari in 3 minutes, 7 seconds to open his Thursday. The quarterfinal was not kind to Asche, who was pinned by Aquinas Catholic’s Owen Schramm in 2:30.
Schademann, the Panthers’ talented 113-pound freshman who came into the tournament with a record of 47-7, just edged Gibbon’s Jose Escandon in a tie-breaker, 8-6, for his first match. Schademann earned that win with a takedown in the third overtime.
But in his quarterfinal, Schademann ran into a buzzsaw by the name of Casey Benavides of Bridgeport, who beat Schademann by major decision, 14-3. Benavides came into Thursday with just one loss on the season.
Fillmore’s two other wrestlers that earned trips to Omaha, Aidan Trowbridge at 126 and Thomas Barnes at 182, both lost their first matches.
Trowbridge, a sophomore, lost his opener to Amherst’s Isaiah Shields, getting pinned in 1:18. Barnes, another sophomore, fought hard but ultimately fell 11-4 to Oakland-Craig’s Jarron Metzler.
Action resumes on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Class C top 10 team scoring: 1. David City 61; 2. Aquinas Catholic 48; 3. Archbishop Bergan 39; 4. Valentine 36; 5. Amherst 32; 6. Ord 30; 7. Raymond Central 27; T-8. Cross County/Osceola 25; T-8. Milford 25; 10. Broken Bow 24.5.
