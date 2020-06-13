UTICA – The 2019-20 Centennial girls’ sports programs were successful in a large part due to the leadership of Kate Hirschfeld.
She was a captain on both the volleyball and basketball teams at Centennial and was also an all-area co-captain on both the York News-Times Volleyball and Basketball teams.
Her coaches were quick to point out that Hirschfeld knew exactly what she was in for during her junior season.
“Kate took a big step for us this season as she understood the type of leader and player we needed her to be on both ends of the floor,” said head basketball coach Jake Polk. “Kate is a relentless basketball player. She’s soft-spoken, kind-hearted, and a friend to all, but when you put her on the basketball court she’s fierce.”
Bronco’s volleyball head coach Alex Anstine added that Kate was never satisfied and always looking to get better.
“She was also a captain on our team and was a great leader. She always did what I asked her to do and she always wanted feedback on how she could get better,” Anstine said in her post season assessment. “She was very aggressive at the net and always worked hard in games and at practice.”
Hirschfeld’s basketball season was cut short as she suffered a broken wrist during the quarterfinals of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament against Fillmore Central. Despite suffering the injury sometime in the first half, Hirschfeld pushed herself to play the entire game and scored a team high 18 points and added five steals.
On the year she put up 14.1 points per game which was second in the area stats and she was also among the top 10 in rebounding at 6.1 per game. She was third in field goal percentage at 50 percent and she tied for fourth in both steals and assists at 2.7 and 2.6 respectively.
Of the 19 games she played in she scored in double figures 17 times with a season high 22 points coming on Dec. 12 against Sandy Creek. She grabbed a season high 12 rebounds twice and posted two double-doubles.
Hirschfeld was an SNC first team selection and a Class C2 Omaha World-Herald honorable mention.
On the volleyball court she hammered 297 kills (third in the YNT stats) and her 60 ace serves was second in the final all-area charts.
The junior scooped up 269 digs (top 15) and she was solid in the serve receive game as she was 379 of 398 for better than 95 percent.
Hirschfeld excelled on both offense and defense for the Broncos. She recorded 28 blocks at the net.
The Southern Nebraska Conference recognized her play on the court as it made her a first-team all-conference pick while the Omaha World-Herald named her to the Class C-2 honorable mention team.
Hirschfeld was planning on competing for the Broncos in track and field before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the season.
In 2019 as a sophomore she took seventh in the triple jump (35-3) and she followed that up with a sixth place in the 400 meters with a time of 1:00.88.
Coach Polk is looking forward to what Hirschfeld’s senior season will bring.
“It was unfortunate that Kate’s junior season was cut short due to a broken wrist, but we are grateful to have her on our team for another season and we look forward to helping her cap off her great career with a magical senior season,” Polk said last March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.