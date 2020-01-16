UTICA – A double-digit lead after the first eight minutes of the Shelby-Rising City Huskies at Centennial girls basketball game only continued for the Broncos the remainder of the game.
A 15-4 lead after the first quarter grew to 31-15 at the break as the Centennial girls raced to a 50-27 win on Tuesday night in non-conference hoops action.
Centennial junior Kierra Green was the Broncos’ leading scorer with 13 points on 5 of 10 shooting from the field, which included 3 of 8 on 3-point shots.
Fellow junior Kate Hirschfeld scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added six steals and four assists to her line in the win.
Senior Hunter Hartshorn had seven points and was responsible for one of the six 3-pointers made by Centennial in the win.
“Kate is a tireless worker and we’re thrilled to have her on our team. She plays unselfish basketball and makes the hustle plays. She is having a great season,” Centennial head coach Jake Polk said. “Kiley Rathjen came in off the bench and reached double digits in rebounding. Kierra Green started the game hot with 11 of her 13 points coming in the first half. It’s always good to get some outside shooting going as it opens up driving lanes for the girls on our team who are best when attacking the hoop.
“It was a physical game, but we were able to persevere and we look forward to carrying the momentum from this win into a great couple days of practice before we host Lakeview on Friday.”
The Broncos were 21 of 60 from the field overall for 35 percent and recorded 6 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc. Centennial was just 2 of 7 at the free-throw line.
Centennial pulled down 39 rebounds with Rathjen adding 10 to go with Hirschfeld’s 12.
The Broncos (9-4) will host Lakeview on Friday night.
