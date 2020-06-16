EDITOR’S NOTE: Every year the York News-Times’ sports department chooses one male and female athlete from the YNT coverage area as its Athlete of the Year.
Due to the current pandemic this year area athletes weren’t given the opportunity to compete in three sports. Because of this, the News-Times sports department is switching things up. Instead of only announcing the winners we will be featuring profiles on each of the five male and five female athletes in contention for the award.
MCCOOL JUNCTION – McCool Junction graduate Dana Hobbs approached whichever sport was in season with the same two qualities- quickness and aggressiveness.
Hobbs, who stood 5-foot-9 and weighed 160-pounds, was a key element in the Mustangs run to the Class D6 State Championship football game.
On the basketball court he was instrumental in helping guide the Mustangs to within a game of making the Class D-1 state championship field.
McCool Junction head football and basketball coach Jarrod Weiss said that Dana’s size did nothing to detour how he approached both sports.
“Dana played with passion, determination and grit each and every play. Pound for pound, he’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” commented Weiss following the 2019 football season.
Nothing was different when the seasons changed as it was full speed ahead and with the same type of approach.
“Just like in football, Dana doesn’t accept losing. He’ll do what’s needed to achieve success,” Weiss said following the basketball season. “Dana is the heart and soul of our team. He plays with passion and energy and is able to guard the other team’s best player, either on the perimeter or in the post. He has improved his overall offensive output this past season and was a scoring threat at all times.”
The accolades at seasons end poured in for Hobbs who was Class D6 All-State First team running back in the Omaha World-Herald; he was a York News-Times All-Area co-captain of the football team and he was also an all-district selection.
Hobbs ended the season with 1, 414 yards and 44 touchdowns, 34 of which were rushing scores.
In the D6 State semifinal game at Cody-Kilgore, Hobbs scored three times in the second half as the Mustangs pulled away from a 16-14 halftime lead and went on to the 40-28 win to put the Mustangs in position to win their first-ever state football title.
On the defensive side of the ball, Hobbs intercepted six passes and returned three of them for pick-sixes and he also scooped up a fumble and scored. He completed 36 of 53 passes for 428 yards two touchdowns.
Hobb’s aggressive nature was never more evident on the basketball court where he battled his way against much taller competition to 6.6 rebounds a game and 9.5 points per game.
Against Nebraska Lutheran on February 7, Hobbs had his most productive night of the season with 25 points, 11 rebounds and he was not that far off from a triple-double as he also added six assists. He also averaged 3.6 steals per game on the defensive side and 3.6 assists as he found his teammates quite often in the Mustangs run to the district final.
Dana was named to the Crossroads Conference second team; he was a York News-Times All-Area selection and he was an Omaha World-Herald honorable mention in Class D1.
The spring sports season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hobbs who was 14th in the Class D State Pole Vault finals in 2019 never got the chance to get back to Omaha and improve on that finish.
The pandemic also wiped out the York Legion Baseball season which Hobbs had been a part of the last several seasons.
